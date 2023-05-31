Twitter launches Community Notes for images

In an effort to put more onus on crowdsourced moderation, Twitter has launched Community Notes for images in posts. The company is aiming to address scenarios of morphed images or AI-generated images across the platform where the photos are posted. In other words, the platform wants to flag content like “the Balenciaga Pope” that went viral a few weeks ago. The launch comes days after an AI-generated image about an attack on the Pentagon spread quickly as prominent accounts retweeted it.



Twitter said that notes written for an image will appear on “recent & future” posts containing it. At the moment, the feature is in the test phase and will work for tweets with a singular image.