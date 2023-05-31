Toyota confirms another years-long data leak, this time exposing at least 260,000 car owners

2023-05-31 | 11:58
Toyota confirms another years-long data leak, this time exposing at least 260,000 car owners
0min
Toyota confirms another years-long data leak, this time exposing at least 260,000 car owners

Two weeks ago, Toyota said it exposed the data of more than two million customers to the internet for a decade. The automotive giant said it recently discovered the data of another 260,000 car owners spilling from its systems.

Toyota said in a statement that it identified another batch of exposed data that was “potentially accessible externally due to a misconfiguration” of its connected cloud service, which allows Toyota customers to get internet services in their vehicles, such as information about their vehicle, in-car entertainment, and get assistance in the event of a car accident or breakdown.
 

