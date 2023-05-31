NASA UFO panel in first public meeting says better data needed

Variety
2023-05-31 | 12:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
NASA UFO panel in first public meeting says better data needed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
NASA UFO panel in first public meeting says better data needed

The first public meeting of a NASA panel, studying what the government calls "unidentified aerial phenomena," commonly known as UFOs, kicked off on Wednesday to discuss findings since its formation last year.

The 16-member body, assembling experts from fields ranging from physics to astro-biology, was formed last June to examine unclassified UFO sightings, which it refers to as UAPs, and other data collected from civilian government and commercial sectors.

"If I were to summarize in one line what I feel we've learned, it's we need high quality data," said panel chair David Spergel during opening remarks.

NASA said the focus of Wednesday's four-hour public session at the agency's headquarters in Washington was to hold "final deliberations" before the team publishes a report, which Spergel said was planned for release by late July.

The team has "several months of work ahead of them," said Dan Evans, a senior research official at NASA's science unit, adding that panel members had been subjected to online abuse and harassment since they began their work.

"Harassment only leads to further stigmatization of the UAP field, significantly hindering the scientific process and discouraging others to study this important subject matter," NASA's science chief Nicola Fox said during her opening remarks.

The panel represents the first such inquiry ever conducted under the auspices of the US space agency for a subject the government once consigned to the exclusive and secretive purview of military and national security officials.

The NASA study is separate from a newly formalized Pentagon-based investigation of unidentified aerial phenomena documented in recent years by military aviators and analyzed by US defense and intelligence officials.

Panel officials on Wednesday, having relied on unclassified data sensors, indicated they have run into much of the same obstacles as their Pentagon counterparts in studying unidentified objects.

"The current data collection efforts about UAPs are unsystematic and fragmented across various agencies, often using instruments un-calibrated for scientific data collection," Spergel said.

The parallel NASA and Pentagon efforts, both undertaken with some semblance of public scrutiny, highlight a turning point for the government after decades spent deflecting, debunking and discrediting sightings of unidentified flying objects - long associated with notions of flying saucers and aliens - dating back to the 1940s.

While NASA's science mission was seen by some as promising a more open-minded approach to the topic, the US space agency made it known from the start that it was not leaping to any conclusions.

"There is no evidence UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin," NASA said in announcing the panel's formation last June.

US defense officials have said the Pentagon's recent push to investigate such sightings has led to hundreds of new reports now under examination, though most remain categorized as unexplained.

The head of the Pentagon's newly formed All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office has said the existence of intelligent alien life has not been ruled out but that no sighting had produced evidence of extraterrestrial origins.



Reuters
 

Variety

NASA

UFO

Panel

First

Public

Meeting

Better

Data

Needed

LBCI Next
Private astronaut crew, including first Arab woman in orbit, returns from space station
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

Intuitive Machines prepares for first lunar mission, faces challenge to NASA contract win

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

Mixpanel moves into marketing data with its latest product

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

JPMorgan snaps up First Republic's assets in US auction

LBCI
World
2023-04-29

Pope, meeting Ukrainian refugees, says better future possible

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:01

DistroKid releases new iPhone app, says Android launch coming soon

LBCI
Variety
11:58

Toyota confirms another years-long data leak, this time exposing at least 260,000 car owners

LBCI
Variety
11:56

Snapchat launches a new generative AI feature, ‘My AI Snaps,’ for paid subscribers

LBCI
Variety
11:54

India kicks off a pilot to become electronics repair capital of the world

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-25

Lebanese car importers hit with unexpected tariffs hike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-06

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28

Gas stations shut down following radical decline in official price

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-15

Saudi FM meets German counterpart in Jeddah - Saudi FM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:11

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
11:11

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis

LBCI
Middle East
04:56

Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:14

FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More