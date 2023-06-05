France to provide 2.9 bln euros in aid for new STMicro/GlobalFoundries factory

Variety
2023-06-05 | 08:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France to provide 2.9 bln euros in aid for new STMicro/GlobalFoundries factory
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
France to provide 2.9 bln euros in aid for new STMicro/GlobalFoundries factory

France said on Monday it will provide 2.9 billion euros ($3.10 billion) in state aid to help support an investment of 7.5 billion euros that chipmakers STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries (GFS.O) are making to build a semiconductor factory in Crolles, southeastern France.

"This is a considerable and massive" investment, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told a joint news conference held at the ministry with the heads of the two companies.
 
The 2.9 billion euros are part of the 5.5 billion euros package France has set aside for its investments in the microchip sector by 2030, he added.

The United States and the European Union are offering billions in state subsidies for home-grown chip factories to cut their reliance on Asian suppliers.

The EU wants to double its global chip market share to 20% in 2030 under its Chips Act agreed in April 2023, which follows the U.S. CHIPS for America Act.
 
On April 28, STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries secured EU approval to build the Crolles chip factory with French state aid.

The companies announced their plan in July last year, with the new facility to be located next to STM's existing plant in Crolles and targeted to reach full capacity by 2028, with up to 620,000 wafers per year of production at a size of 18-nanometers.

Those are used in automotive, internet-of-things and mobile applications. The new factory would create around 1,000 new jobs.

France overall aims to create 10,000 new jobs in the semiconductor sector by 2030.
 

Variety

France

Provide

Billion

Euros

Aid

New

GlobalFoundaries

Factory

LBCI Next
As Deeptech and AI explodes, European Deeptech VC IQ Capital closes new $200M fund
Apple expected to reveal mixed-reality headset at developer conference
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-05

France to spend 2 billion euros to boost bicycle usage

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-31

Snapchat launches a new generative AI feature, ‘My AI Snaps,’ for paid subscribers

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-29

France announce three new venues for 2024 Six Nations home games

LBCI
World
2023-05-29

Explosions rock Kyiv after new air-raid warning

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:50

Meta found liable as court blocks firing of moderators

LBCI
Variety
09:44

Apple shares hit all-time high ahead of developer conference

LBCI
Variety
09:39

British Airways, Boots staff suffers possible data breach

LBCI
Variety
09:23

Italy could abandon coal by 2024, environment minister says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-08

Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-11

Poe’s AI chatbot app now lets you make your own bots using prompts

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-22

Italy's football prosecutor requests Juventus be docked 11 points

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-16

TuSimple gets temporary reprieve from Nasdaq delisting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president

LBCI
Middle East
03:32

Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:37

Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
Middle East
07:30

Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:42

Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More