Gary Vaynerchuk expects NFTs to expand beyond digital collectibles long term

The inspiration behind VeeFriends began between 2018 and 2019 when Vaynerchuk originally wanted to start a line of desktop toys for “positive reinforcement.” The idea derived from the thousands of direct messages he receives monthly from people saying how they dislike their jobs.



“One day after reading like five or six of them and going to the laboratory in my office I walked past like 10 desks,” Vaynerchuk said. “Every one of the desks I walked by — my employee had little Simpson figures, little Marvel figures, little Marvel figures, little anime figures.”