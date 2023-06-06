Zoom brings local data storage to paying European customers

Zoom has announced a slew of privacy-focused features and services, as the video communication company looks to appease customers concerned about where their data resides.



With Europe pushing a digital sovereignty agenda, U.S. companies have been clambering to convince customers across the continent that they’re serious about handing over more control around data storage and processing. Amazon’s AWS cloud unit recently announcing its digital sovereignty pledge, while TikTok is in the process of opening localized data centers as part of a broader European charm offensive. Elsewhere, Microsoft and Google are also paying heed to the growing calls to bring data closer to where their customers need it.