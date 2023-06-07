Apple acquires Mira, a startup building lightweight AR hardware

Apple has acquired Mira, an augmented reality (AR) headset startup, for an undisclosed amount, according to The Verge.



Founded by entrepreneur Ben Taft in 2016 and based in Los Angeles, Mira has been making AR headsets for customers, including Universal Studios for attractions at its Nintendo World theme parks. Investors, including Blue Bear Capital, Happiness Ventures, and Sequoia, poured $17 million into the startup prior to the acquisition, betting big on its heads-up displays and software to create AR apps, games and experiences.