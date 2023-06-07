Google’s generative AI support in Vertex AI is now generally available

Google announced that its generative AI support in Vertex AI, the company’s machine learning platform, is now generally available. Based on Google’s models like PaLM 2, Imagen and Codey, Vertex AI offers developers access to the PaLM’s features for generating and classifying text, building ChatGPT-like multi-turn chat experiences and a text embedding API for tasks like semantic search and recommendation engines. These models will be available as part of the Vertex AI ‘Model Garden,’ Google’s collection of enterprise-ready foundation and task-specific models, and in the low-code Generative AI Studio.



The company is making the announcement in conjunction with a small gathering for customers and partners (the Google Cloud Executive Forum) at its Bayview Campus in Mountain View today. Until now, many of these capabilities were only available to trusted testers.