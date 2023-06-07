Google’s generative AI support in Vertex AI is now generally available

Variety
2023-06-07 | 09:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Google’s generative AI support in Vertex AI is now generally available
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Google’s generative AI support in Vertex AI is now generally available

Google announced that its generative AI support in Vertex AI, the company’s machine learning platform, is now generally available. Based on Google’s models like PaLM 2, Imagen and Codey, Vertex AI offers developers access to the PaLM’s features for generating and classifying text, building ChatGPT-like multi-turn chat experiences and a text embedding API for tasks like semantic search and recommendation engines. These models will be available as part of the Vertex AI ‘Model Garden,’ Google’s collection of enterprise-ready foundation and task-specific models, and in the low-code Generative AI Studio.

The company is making the announcement in conjunction with a small gathering for customers and partners (the Google Cloud Executive Forum) at its Bayview Campus in Mountain View today. Until now, many of these capabilities were only available to trusted testers.
 

Variety

Google

Cloud

Generative

AI

Support

Vertex

Artificial Intelligence

Generally

Available

LBCI Next
Pope Francis to have abdominal surgery
Collaborative Fund backs Korea’s Sopoong Ventures to grow its footprint in Asia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-23

Microsoft’s cloud-hosted developer workstations will soon be generally available

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-23

Google introduces Product Studio, a tool that lets merchants create product imagery using generative AI

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-23

Google Search ads will soon automatically adapt to queries using generative AI

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-18

Beijing calls on cloud providers to support AI firms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:21

Volvo reveals the small, simple and inexpensive EX30 electric SUV

LBCI
Variety
09:19

Google launches new learning and consulting offers help enterprises on their AI journey

LBCI
Variety
08:52

Apple is making developer betas free and accesible to everyone

LBCI
Variety
08:43

Benchmark’s view on the AI race: talking with Miles Grimshaw

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-22

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon, urges for election of president

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-02

Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-15

UNIFIL peacekeeper killed, 3 others injured in south Lebanon-UNIFIL statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:56

Unraveling the mysteries of Lebanon's daytime quakes: A geological puzzle

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanon's custodial deaths surge: Amnesty International calls for urgent action

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More