Japan ruling on same-sex marriage disappoints but 'a step forward'

Variety
2023-06-08 | 03:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Japan ruling on same-sex marriage disappoints but &#39;a step forward&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Japan ruling on same-sex marriage disappoints but 'a step forward'

A Japanese court on Thursday said a ban on same-sex marriage was constitutional but raised concerns about the dignity and human rights of same-sex couples, a ruling short of activists' expectations but still seen as a step forward.

The ruling by the Fukuoka district court came a week after another district court said it was unconstitutional to ban same-sex marriage, bolstering hopes for change among the LGBTQ community in Japan, the only Group of Seven nation without legal protection for same-sex unions.

Five rulings on same-sex marriage have been handed down in Japan over the past two years - two concluding the ban was unconstitutional, one saying it was not, and two, including Thursday's, upholding the ban but raising other rights concerns.

A Tokyo court last year upheld the ban but said a lack of legal protection for same-sex families violated their rights.

The Fukuoka court echoed that Tokyo judgement, saying that while not allowing same-sex marriage was within the constitution, it went against a clause saying marriage and family matters were based on individual dignity, terming it a "state of unconstitutionality".

Masahiro, a plaintiff who gave only his first name, said he was encouraged by the overall trend in the court cases.

"Four of the five rulings so far have either found not allowing same-sex marriage is unconstitutional or is at odds with part of the constitution," he told a press conference.

"It does feel as if we took a step forward, so I'm relieved."

Opinion polls show about 70% of the public supports same-sex marriage but the conservative ruling party of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida opposes it.

Kishida in February sacked an aide after he sparked outrage by saying that people would flee Japan if same-sex marriage was allowed and that he did not want to live next to lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender couples.

Kishida has remained noncommittal about the issue despite strong pressure from other G7 nations, especially the United States, in the run-up to Japan's hosting of the G7 leaders' summit last month.

"We would have liked for this ruling to have been a stronger message to parliament that the law needs to be changed," said another plaintiff, identified as just Kosuke.

Business lobbies have called for change, arguing that without diversity including LGBTQ rights, the world's third-largest economy will not be globally competitive.

More than 300 municipalities throughout Japan covering about 65% of the population allow same-sex couples to enter partnership agreements but their rights are limited.

Partners cannot inherit each other's assets or have parental rights to each other's children, and hospital visits aren't guaranteed.

Kishida's government promised to pass a law promoting "understanding" of LGBTQ people before the G7 summit, but opposition from conservatives delayed it so much that a watered-down version is likely to only come to a vote next week.

The initial draft stipulated that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity should "not be tolerated" but was changed to "there should be no unfair discrimination", wording critics say tacitly allows bigotry.

While in general Japan is considered relatively liberal, members of the LGBTQ community have largely kept themselves invisible until recently due to conservative attitudes.

Taiwan legalised same-sex unions in 2019 in a first for Asia, and the front-runner to become Thailand's next prime minister on Sunday promised to pass a law to allow same-sex marriages if he becomes premier. 

Reuters
 

Variety

Japan

Court

Same-Sex

Marriage

Concerns

Ban

LBCI Next
Enchanting bridal creations: Elie Saab's latest masterpieces from royalty to singers
Volvo reveals the small, simple and inexpensive EX30 electric SUV
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

Lebanon's Editors' Syndicate calls for abolishing publications' court, introducing new accountability framework

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15

Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Women facing violence, forced marriage may get EU refugee status, top court adviser says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-17

Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:23

LinkedIn is the next social network to offer AI-powered tools for ad copies

LBCI
Variety
08:17

Exploring Lebanon's gems: The Chouf and Batroun, year-round tourist hotspots

LBCI
Variety
08:02

UK’s AI safety summit gets thumbs up from tech giants

LBCI
Variety
08:00

Twitch backtracks on branded content changes after streamer backlash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Saudi and Lebanese Ministers exchange agricultural insights in Riyadh talks

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Variety
08:00

Twitch backtracks on branded content changes after streamer backlash

LBCI
Middle East
2023-06-06

Egypt's Sisi and Israel's Netanyahu discuss border shooting, emphasise joint investigation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

The Greater Jihad: Shiite duo's pressure tactics in presidential race

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More