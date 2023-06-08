News
Segway partners with Drover AI, Luna to bring computer vision to e-scooters
Variety
2023-06-08 | 07:35
Segway partners with Drover AI, Luna to bring computer vision to e-scooters
Segway-Ninebot is partnering with Drover AI and Luna Systems — two startups that build computer vision technology to detect and correct improper electric scooter riding — to integrate their technologies into its AI-enabled e-scooters.
The partnerships, announced at the Micromobility Europe event in Amsterdam, are something of a pivot for Segway. This time last year, the scooter manufacturer launched an AI-powered scooter, the S90L, as the vertically integrated solution to scooter advanced rider assistance systems (ARAS). Rather than retrofitting third party hardware and software systems onto scooters, shared micromobility operators were offered a unified platform that included everything from the scooter itself to intelligent sensors to computer vision models.
TechCrunch
