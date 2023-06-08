Layoffs hit rocket engine maker Ursa Major

2023-06-08 | 07:57
Layoffs hit rocket engine maker Ursa Major
0min
Layoffs hit rocket engine maker Ursa Major

At least seven people have been laid off from rocket engine startup Ursa Major, with one person citing budgetary constraints as the reason for being let go, according to posts on LinkedIn.

Ursa Major did not immediately respond to TechCrunch’s inquiry into the layoffs, or the number of people affected. According to LinkedIn, 292 people are listed as currently working at Ursa.

This makes Ursa Major the latest company to be hit by major market headwinds that have affected some of the biggest names in technology. Among those laid off include engineers working in propulsion, the company’s bread-and-butter, and quality analysis.
 

