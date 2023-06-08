News
Twitch backtracks on branded content changes after streamer backlash
2023-06-08
Twitch backtracks on branded content changes after streamer backlash
One day after Twitch announced sweeping changes to how streamers are allowed to advertise, the company is backing off.
On Tuesday, Twitch announced updates to its branded content guidelines — the set of rules that dictates how streamers can display sponsorships, endorsements and other paid promotions. Twitch noted the growing criticism at the time but it took until Wednesday afternoon for the company to reverse course.
TechCrunch
