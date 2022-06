تحطم طائرة عسكرية في كاليفورنيا على متنها خمسة أشخاص (فيديو)

#BREAKING #USA #CA



🔴CALIFORNIA :#VIDEO PLANE CRASH INTO A HOME IN HEMET!



A small plane that crashed into a home in Hemet.

The pilot is severely injured and has been airlifted to the hospital.