World Cup drinkers boost UK GDP, easing recession risk

World
2023-01-13 | 07:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
World Cup drinkers boost UK GDP, easing recession risk
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
World Cup drinkers boost UK GDP, easing recession risk

Britain's economy unexpectedly eked out some growth in November after a boost from World Cup drinkers and video game sales, reducing the chance that it has already slipped into recession, but the picture for 2023 remains gloomy.

 
Gross domestic product rose 0.1 percent from October, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday, a higher reading than any forecast in a Reuters poll of economists which had pointed to a 0.2 percent decline.
 
The growth surprise means there will need to have been a sharp fall of around 0.5 percent in output in December for Britain to record two straight quarters of falling GDP, the commonly used definition of recession in Europe.
 
The world's sixth-biggest economy shrank 0.3 percent in the three months to the end of September, when output was hit by business closures to mark Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
 
"With a fair wind, the UK may now avoid recession, though December was marked by widespread strikes and activity survey readings were weak," HSBC economist Liz Martins said.
 
The broader picture remains subdued. The ONS said economic output in November was 0.3 percent lower than before the pandemic. In all the other Group of Seven economies output has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.
 
Consumer price inflation hit a 41-year high of 11.1 percent in October and living standards are undergoing their biggest squeeze in decades. The government's budget watchdog forecast in November that output would fall by 1.4 percent in 2023.
 
"Looking ahead, consumer spending is likely to falter as the squeeze on household real incomes intensifies, so we still expect GDP to contract in the first three quarters of this year," Thomas Pugh, economist at accountants RSM UK, said.
 
High inflation has led to a wave of strikes by workers in the public sector and rail industry seeking bigger pay rises.
 
Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said "the most important help we can give is to stick to the plan to halve inflation this year so we get the economy growing again".
 
The Bank of England forecast in November that inflation would drop to around 5 percent by the end of this year. Investors expect the BoE to raise interest rates to 4 percent from 3.5 percent on Feb. 2 as it seeks to stamp out underlying inflation pressures.
 
WORLD CUP LIFTS PUB SPENDING
 
Britain's large services sector was the best-performing part of the economy in November, with output up 0.2 percent on the month despite widespread rail and postal strikes.
 
Much of the gain reflected people going to the pub to watch the men's soccer World Cup - with food and beverage services output jumping 2.2 percent on the month - as well as early pre-Christmas spending on video games, the ONS said.
 
Manufacturing output dropped by 0.5 percent, driven by a drop in pharmaceuticals production which is often volatile.
 
A seasonal fall-off in COVID-19 vaccinations lowered GDP by 0.2 percentage points in November.
 
Britain's goods trade deficit widened to 15.6 billion pounds ($19.1 billion) in November, slightly more than the 14.9 billion pounds forecast in the Reuters poll.
 
Trade with the European Union has been hurt by Brexit though the scale has been hard to judge due to changes in data collection, discrepancies between British and EU data and pandemic effects.
 
HSBC's Martins said exports had picked up by almost 20 percent since June, and the latest ONS data showed those to the EU were now 4.5 percent below pre-pandemic levels, while non-EU exports were 0.4 percent above their level before the pandemic.
 

World

UK

Britain

GDP

EU

Easing

Recession

Risk

World Cup

Drinkers

Alcohol

Pandemic

COVID

Economy

Rail

Postal

Strikes

Food

Beverage

Services

LBCI Next
Germany in talks with Iraq over possible gas imports
UN extends Special Tribunal for Lebanon’s mandate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Nucleus aims to simplify the process of managing microservices

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

UK's M&S plans to open 20 new stores in Britain

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

EU's record recovery fund at risk as countries struggle to meet deadline

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-10

EU grants Lebanon €25 million to address food insecurity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:38

Europe's gas price plunge churns up global coal markets

LBCI
World
04:37

Zambia, UAE to develop $2 billion solar projects

LBCI
World
04:25

Europeans dial down the heating, heed calls to save energy

LBCI
World
04:17

Ukraine's interior minister among 16 dead in helicopter crash

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-11

Crisis also affects Lebanese Petroleum Administration

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app