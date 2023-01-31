China economic activity swings back to growth in January

World
2023-01-31 | 04:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China economic activity swings back to growth in January
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
China economic activity swings back to growth in January

China's economic activity swung back to growth in January, after a wave of COVID-19 infections passed through the country faster than expected following abandonment of pandemic controls.

Domestic orders and consumption drove output higher, according to the first broad data to show how quickly China is recovering from its COVID reopening wave, but analysts warned that the economy faced persistent weakness in external demand.

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI), which measures manufacturing activity, rose to 50.1 in January from 47.0 in December, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday. Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted the PMI to come in at 48.0. Since the result was above 50.0, it implied growth.

A rebound in non-manufacturing activity was more decisive than expected by economists - but helped by a seasonal surge in spending for the Lunar New Year holiday. That index, which covers services, leapt to 54.4, from 41.6 in December.

"The PMI data showed that confidence in production, operation, and the state of the market has improved significantly," Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang Lasalle, wrote in a note, while pointing to the level of a sub-index for new export orders, just 46.1, as cause for concern.

As foreign economies have weakened under pressure from rising interest rates, so has demand for China's exports, which last month were 9.9 percent lower than a year earlier.

January's rebound in activity "is a bit unexpected as everyone is still quite cautious," said Dan Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China. "It's difficult for PMI to pick up in the same month as the Chinese New Year, as workers normally have two weeks off."

"All the other real indicators - employment, inventory and delivery times - got worse .... Export orders went down, so that means domestic orders must have gone way up," she added.

FAST WAVE

Yet the speed of recovery in activity corresponds to what is increasingly understood to have been an infection wave that came very quickly, disrupting work and consumer demand, then also faded very quickly, leaving factory managers to get production on line again and retailers to welcome back customers.

Eighty percent of people in China had already been infected with COVID-19 before the Lunar New Year festivities began, according to the country's chief epidemiologist.

Still, strong holiday consumption has flattered the January PMI report. Lunar New Year consumption had already been reported as 12.2 percent higher than in last year's holiday period, while holiday trips inside China for the same period surged 74 percent, as people headed out to celebrate for the first time in three years without COVID-19 restrictions.

After almost three years of following a zero-COVID strategy, China eased pandemic controls in November then dropped them almost completely in early December.

For the festive period, factories tried to make up ground lost to last year's disruptions. Kevin Whyte, who sources homewares in China for a major Britain-based retailer, told Reuters his partner factory in China had offered bonuses to workers to shorten their vacations over the New Year period.

The cabinet said on Saturday it would promote a recovery in consumption as the major driver of the economy and also aim at helping importers.

The IMF on Tuesday also addressed the speed of China's economic recovery. The boost from renewed mobility would be short lived, it said.

The international agency revised up its outlook for 2023 expansion in gross domestic product to 5.3 percent, from the 4.4 percent it estimated in October, but warned growth would likely fall again to 4.5 percent in 2024.

The official composite PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, rose to 52.9 from 42.6 in December.

The private sector Caixin manufacturing PMI, which focuses more on small firms and coastal regions, will be published on Feb. 1. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a headline reading of 49.5, up from 49.0 in December.

Reuters

World

China

Economy

Activity

Back

Growth

Economy

Finance

Government

COVID

Pandemic

External

Demand

LBCI Next
Central banks bought the most gold since 1967 last year
France hit by second nationwide strike against pension reform
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-04

What if we let the economy bounce back on its own?

LBCI
World
2023-01-03

Oil recovers from early decline: future clouded by China & global economy

LBCI
World
2022-12-26

Beijing, Shanghai residents back to work as China limps towards living with COVID

LBCI
World
06:48

Euro zone economy unexpectedly grows in Q4 but weak 2023 looms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:36

Italy facing attacks by international anarchists

LBCI
World
10:07

Biden to push McCarthy on Republican budget

LBCI
World
09:58

US curbs exports to Iranian firms for producing drones for Russia

LBCI
World
07:00

Three years on, Britain still waits for Brexit dividend

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:15

IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:46

Mark Daou meets State Department, stresses accountability in Beirut port investigation

LBCI
Variety
10:50

Lebanese mountains witness peaceful scenes after recent snowfall

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:02

Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app