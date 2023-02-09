Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century

World
2023-02-09 | 06:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century

Two massive earthquakes just hours apart on Monday devastating cities and towns across a huge swathe of southern Turkey and northwest Syria are rapidly becoming one of the worst disasters this century, with the death toll already more than 16,000.

Below are a list of some of the biggest natural disasters in the 21st century:

INDIAN OCEAN TSUNAMI
 
A 9.15 magnitude earthquake off Sumatra on Dec. 26, 2004, triggered a tsunami that barreled into Indonesia, Thailand, India, Sri Lanka and many other countries in the region, killing at least 230,000 people, leaving 43,000 missing and devastating villages and tourist islands.
 
HAITI 2010 EARTHQUAKE
 
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Jan. 13, 2010, devastated Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince and killed about 316,000 people. The United Nations estimated 80,000 buildings in Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas were destroyed.

MYANMAR CYCLONE
 
Cyclone Nargis swept across the Irrawaddy Delta and southern Yangon, the former capital, on the evening of May 2, 2008, with winds of 240 kph (150 mph). Nearly 140,000 people died and 2.4 million were severely affected.
 
CHINA QUAKE
 
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit China's Sichuan province on May 12, 2008, killing about 87,600 people.

PAKISTAN QUAKE
 
A 7.6 magnitude quake that struck northeast of Islamabad on Oct. 8, 2005, killed at least 73,000 people. The quake also rocked Indian Kashmir, killing 1,244 there.

IRAN QUAKE
 
A 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Iran's southeastern Kerman province on Dec. 26, 2003, and flattened the city of Bam, killing 31,000 people.
 
JAPAN QUAKE/TSUNAMI
 
A 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami struck Japan’s northeast on March 11, 2011, killing about 15,690 people. The earthquake also triggered the world’s biggest nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

INDIA QUAKE
 
A 7.9 magnitude quake struck India’s industrial heartland of Gujarat on Jan. 26, 2001, killing at least 14,000 people, injuring over 150,000 and leaving millions of people homeless.

NEPAL QUAKE
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake hammered Nepal on April 25, 2015, killing nearly 9,000 people and disrupting the lives of more than eight million.

INDONESIA QUAKE/TSUNAMI
 
A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Sept. 28, 2018, resulting in a 1.5 metre (4.9 ft)-high tsunami and killing more than 4,300 people.

HAITI 2021 QUAKE
 
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southern Haiti on Aug. 14, 2021, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying or damaging about 13,000 homes.

HURRICANE KATRINA
 
Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2005, swamping floodwalls, putting much of the city under 15 feet (4.57 m) of water and killing about 1,800 people. Most victims were in Louisiana, but neighboring Mississippi also was hard hit.
 

World

Middle East

Turkey

Syria

Earthquake

Natural

Disaster

Environment

Century

LBCI Next
Japan, Philippines pledge closer security ties amid China tensions
Zelenskiy, in London, wins pledge to train pilots on NATO jets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:51

Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 19,000

LBCI
Middle East
07:09

Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

WHO sending medics and supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:26

US says may target Chinese entities linked to spy balloon

LBCI
World
09:06

New French envoy seeks release of citizens in talks with Iran's Raisi

LBCI
World
08:43

Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties

LBCI
World
07:44

US, UK and Australia carry out China-focused air drills

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:06

New French envoy seeks release of citizens in talks with Iran's Raisi

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-06

Dell to slash over 6,000 jobs amid 'uncertain market future'

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

GM, Ford, Google partner to promote 'virtual' power plants

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-08

Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app