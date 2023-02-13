US President nominates Lisa A. Johnson for Ambassador to Beirut

2023-02-13 | 15:43
US President nominates Lisa A. Johnson for Ambassador to Beirut
US President nominates Lisa A. Johnson for Ambassador to Beirut

US President Joe Biden has nominated Lisa A. Johnson to serve as Ambassador to the Lebanese Republic, according to a White House statement issued on Monday.


According to the US State Department, Lisa A. Johnson currently serves in the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) as Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary. 

Biden had previously nominated current Lebanon Ambassador Dorothy Shea to serve as Deputy Representative of the US to the United Nations and Deputy Representative of the US in the UN Security Council and as the representative to the sessions of the UN General Assembly.

The State Department states that before rejoining INL, Lisa Johnson served as Deputy Commandant and International Affairs Advisor at the National War College. 

She served as US Ambassador to the Republic of Namibia from January 2018 until July 2021 and as Charge d’Affaires in Nassau, The Bahamas, from 2014-2017.

A career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, DAS Johnson joined the Foreign Service in 1992. She has served at Embassies in Luanda, Pretoria, Beirut, and Islamabad, as well as in Brussels, seconded to the Office of the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 

In Washington, her assignments included Director of INL’s Office of Africa and the Middle East, Senior Advisor for South and Central Asia in the Office of the Vice President, National Security Council Director for Middle East Affairs, Deputy Director in the Office of Canadian Affairs, Israel Political-Military Officer in the Bureau of Near East Affairs, and Watch Officer in the Operations Center.
 

