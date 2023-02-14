News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sawa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
NATO allies weigh more arms for Ukraine as Russia gears up offensive
World
2023-02-14 | 05:03
High views
Share
Share
3
min
NATO allies weigh more arms for Ukraine as Russia gears up offensive
Russian forces bombarded Ukrainian positions along the frontlines in eastern Donetsk region on Tuesday in what appeared to be early salvoes of a new offensive as NATO allies met in Brussels to plan stepped-up supplies to the Kyiv government.
The Donetsk region city of Bakhmut, a major target for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invading troops, was in a precarious position.
"There is not a single square metre in Bakhmut that is safe or that is not in range of enemy fire or drones," regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukraine's national broadcaster.
He said Russian artillery was hitting targets all along the frontlines in Donetsk, which along with Luhansk region makes up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland and a main objective for the Russians.
With the first anniversary of the invasion approaching, the Kremlin has intensified operations across a broad area of southern and eastern Ukraine and a major new offensive has been widely anticipated.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the bombardments and ground attacks indicated the offensive was already underway.
Ukraine's military said on Tuesday its forces had repelled attacks in five settlements in Luhansk and six in Donetsk, including in Bakhmut, over the past 24 hours.
They had also beaten back an attack on a town in Kharkiv region, which borders Russia in northeast Ukraine.
"The situations is difficult as a whole, but controlled," Kyrylenko said. "The enemy has not been able to achieve a tactical or strategic success there."
The Russian assault on Bakhmut has been spearheaded by mercenaries of the Wagner group. Britain's defense ministry said on Tuesday the mercenaries had made small gains in the northern outskirts in the past three days but an advance to the south of Bakhmut had probably made little progress.
The capture of Bakhmut would give Russia a new foothold in Donetsk and a rare victory after months of setbacks.
CITY IN RUINS
The city has already endured months of shelling and may districts are in ruins. Only about 5,000 civilians are left there out of a pre-war population of about 70,000, Kyrylenko said. Troops have fortified positions in anticipation of street fighting.
Authorities hoped to reduce the number of people remaining there to a minimum and they would try to evacuate the wounded, he said.
"Thank you to every one of our soldiers who are preventing the occupiers from encircling Bakhmut ... and who are holding our key positions at the front," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an evening address.
Ukrainian officials also said the Russians had suffered big losses around Vuhledar, a town about 150 km southwest of Bakhmut, including tanks and armored vehicles as well as personnel.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the battlefield reports.
With Ukraine desperate for more weapons, defense ministers from several NATO allies will meet at the organization's headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss more military aid.
On the eve of the meeting, Ukraine's top general and the most senior US Army commander in Europe discussed military aid and training in a telephone conversation. Ukraine says it needs fighter jets and long-range missiles.
Stoltenberg said he expected the issue of aircraft to be discussed but that Ukraine needed support on the ground now.
A NATO source said it would increase the stockpiling of ammunition as Ukraine was burning through shells much faster than Western countries could produce.
Training of Ukrainian forces on the Leopard 2 and other modern battle tanks that are to boost their defenses is underway in several European countries, including Poland, Britain and Germany.
Reuters
World
NATO
Allies
Weigh
More
Arms
Ukraine
Russia
War
Gers
Offensive
Three killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting, suspect dead
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-08
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits London seeking more arms against Russia
World
2023-02-08
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits London seeking more arms against Russia
0
World
2023-02-07
Ukraine reports record Russian deaths as Moscow presses offensive in east
World
2023-02-07
Ukraine reports record Russian deaths as Moscow presses offensive in east
0
World
2023-02-06
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
World
2023-02-06
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
0
World
2023-02-04
Russia's Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine will burn'
World
2023-02-04
Russia's Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine will burn'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:50
Three killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting, suspect dead
World
04:50
Three killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting, suspect dead
0
World
04:44
China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17
World
04:44
China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17
0
World
15:43
US President nominates Lisa A. Johnson for Ambassador to Beirut
World
15:43
US President nominates Lisa A. Johnson for Ambassador to Beirut
0
World
09:29
Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelenskyy, chafes Meloni
World
09:29
Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelenskyy, chafes Meloni
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31
Jumblatt still adamant on his presidential initiative
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31
Jumblatt still adamant on his presidential initiative
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-19
LBCI sources debunk occurrence of virtual meeting between Hezbollah, UNIFIL
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-19
LBCI sources debunk occurrence of virtual meeting between Hezbollah, UNIFIL
0
World
04:44
China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17
World
04:44
China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15
Cyprus to fund new internet submarine cable link to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15
Cyprus to fund new internet submarine cable link to Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
15:43
US President nominates Lisa A. Johnson for Ambassador to Beirut
World
15:43
US President nominates Lisa A. Johnson for Ambassador to Beirut
2
Lebanon Economy
10:43
What is the fate of banks strike?
Lebanon Economy
10:43
What is the fate of banks strike?
3
Lebanon Economy
11:32
Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume
Lebanon Economy
11:32
Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Ambassadors of countries participating in Paris meeting brief officials on conclusions
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Ambassadors of countries participating in Paris meeting brief officials on conclusions
5
Lebanon Economy
13:01
Capital Control Law is long overdue: European Observatory
Lebanon Economy
13:01
Capital Control Law is long overdue: European Observatory
6
Lebanon Economy
10:07
Price of 98 octane fuel increases 33000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
10:07
Price of 98 octane fuel increases 33000 LBP
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Political differences prevent approval of legislative session agenda
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Political differences prevent approval of legislative session agenda
8
World
09:29
Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelenskyy, chafes Meloni
World
09:29
Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelenskyy, chafes Meloni
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store