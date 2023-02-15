Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers

World
2023-02-15 | 05:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Britain&#39;s King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers

Britain's King Charles met volunteers from the Turkish and Syrian diasporas in London on Tuesday to express his support after more than 37,000 people died and thousands left homeless by the recent earthquake in Turkey and north-west Syria.

Charles shook hands with charity workers during a visit to West London Turkish Volunteers (WLTV), and chatted with them as they packed scarves, blankets, jumpers, and packets of biscuits as part of earthquake relief efforts.
 
He also formally launched Syria's House, a temporary Syrian community tent in Trafalgar Square in central London, where he met the capital's mayor, Sadiq Khan, among others.

Britain dispatched 76 search-and-rescue specialists and equipment as an immediate response to the disaster on Feb. 6, and has since set out further support, including items such as tents and blankets. The combined death toll has now crossed 37,000.
 
After the disaster Charles said he "wanted to convey our deepest and most heartfelt sympathy to the families of all those who have lost their loved ones".

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), which represents 15 aid charities in the United Kingdom, has also appealed for donations and has raised 60 million pounds ($73 million)o far, including "a generous donation" from the royal family, the DEC said.
 

World

Middle East

Britain

King

Charles

Visits

Syrian

Aid

Volunteers

Turkey

Earthquake

Natural

Disaster

Environment

Donations

LBCI Next
EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine
Russia reports battlefield advances as Ukraine urges faster military aid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:40

Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake

LBCI
Middle East
06:00

Turkey eyes post-quake reconstruction, Syrians seek more aid

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-10

Turkey may open border to Syrian government-held region for aid

LBCI
World
2023-02-10

US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:02

Operator warns of 'massive disruptions' in German airports strike

LBCI
World
07:55

Bird flu spreads to new countries, threatens non-stop "war" on poultry

LBCI
World
07:31

Scotland's Sturgeon to quit, will remain until a successor has been found

LBCI
World
06:12

Cyclone Gabrielle moves away from New Zealand, recovery efforts begin

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society

LBCI
World
2022-12-30

12 Arab stars in Riyadh will welcome 2023 live on LBCI

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-08

Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building

LBCI
World
2023-01-08

US Department of Energy says rejects initial bids to resupply oil stockpile

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app