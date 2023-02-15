News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
11
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
11
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Slowdown in UK inflation eases pressure on Bank of England
World
2023-02-15 | 09:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Slowdown in UK inflation eases pressure on Bank of England
British inflation fell by more than expected in January and there were signs of cooling price pressure in parts of the economy watched closely by the Bank of England, adding to signs that further hefty interest rate hikes are unlikely.
Annual consumer price inflation (CPI) cooled to 10.1 percent last month, the lowest reading since September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the annual CPI rate would drop to 10.3 percent in January, moving further away from October's 41-year high of 11.1 percent but continuing to squeeze households' living standards.
Despite the fall, inflation remains higher than in the United States or euro zone, and many forecasters think it will stay higher as a result of Britain's acute labor shortages and other constraints on the economy such as Brexit.
British core CPI - which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco - fell to 5.8 percent in January from December's 6.3 percent.
Sterling fell against the US dollar and the euro after the data. British government bond prices rose sharply as investors ruled out the chance that the BoE will need to raise interest rates in March by another 0.5 percentage points. Most expect a quarter-of-a-percentage-point raise next month.
Earlier this month, the BoE said it saw signs that the surge in consumer prices had turned a corner and it suggested it was close to ending its run of interest rate hikes.
Prices of services, which are also in the BoE's spotlight, slowed their rise in January, increasing by an annual 6.0 percent compared with 6.8 percent in December.
"The Bank of England will be pleased to see that services inflation is starting to subside. They will also be reassured by the latest data indicating that private sector wage growth is easing," said Jake Finney, an economist at PwC.
Data on Tuesday showed strong annual increases in wages but slowing growth over the most recent months.
Finney said he still expected the BoE to raise interest rates by another 0.25 percentage points in March, as do most economists polled by Reuters.
POOREST HIT HARDEST
Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the government would not relax its guard.
"While any fall in inflation is welcome, the fight is far from over," he said.
The ONS said transport and hospitality prices helped to drag down inflation last month.
Economists said the numbers added to signs that inflation was on course to fall further from its peak last year but could also be heralding the recession expected for Britain's economy in 2023.
And while the rate of inflation for food and non-alcoholic drinks slowed to 16.7 percent, this was barely less than the 45-year record of 16.8 percent struck in December, little comfort for households experiencing a severe cost-of-living squeeze.
ONS estimates for inflation by income group suggested the poorest suffered inflation rates above 15 percent in late 2022.
"With energy and food prices remaining stubbornly high, poorer households continue to face far higher living costs than richer families," said James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation think-tank.
Reuters
World
UK
Inflation
Slowdown
Eases
Pressure
Bank of England
Economists
Britain
National
Statistics
Next
UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations
New Zealand declares national emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-27
Consumer inflation in Japan's capital hits near 42-year high, keeps BOJ under pressure
World
2023-01-27
Consumer inflation in Japan's capital hits near 42-year high, keeps BOJ under pressure
0
World
2023-01-22
Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas – officials
World
2023-01-22
Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas – officials
0
World
2023-01-20
UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion
World
2023-01-20
UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion
0
Variety
2023-01-16
UK's M&S plans to open 20 new stores in Britain
Variety
2023-01-16
UK's M&S plans to open 20 new stores in Britain
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:16
Pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported no power in engines
World
10:16
Pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported no power in engines
0
World
09:26
US retail sales rebound strongly in January
World
09:26
US retail sales rebound strongly in January
0
World
08:02
Operator warns of 'massive disruptions' in German airports strike
World
08:02
Operator warns of 'massive disruptions' in German airports strike
0
World
07:55
Bird flu spreads to new countries, threatens non-stop "war" on poultry
World
07:55
Bird flu spreads to new countries, threatens non-stop "war" on poultry
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
World
2023-02-14
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
World
2023-02-14
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
0
Middle East
11:06
WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings
Middle East
11:06
WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
2
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
3
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
4
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
5
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
6
Lebanon News
06:03
Banks Association's strike continues until further notice
Lebanon News
06:03
Banks Association's strike continues until further notice
7
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store