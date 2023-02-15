Pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported no power in engines

World
2023-02-15 | 10:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported no power in engines
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported no power in engines

The pilot of a Yeti Airlines plane which crashed in Nepal killing 71 people said before the crash there was no power from the aircraft's engines, a preliminary investigation report said on Wednesday.

The plane crashed just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhra on Jan. 15 in one of Nepal's worst airplane accidents in 30 years.

There were 72 passengers on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals. Rescuers recovered 71 bodies, with one unaccounted person presumed to be dead.
 
The report said the pilot flying the aircraft handed over the control to the pilot monitoring before it crashed.

The information in the preliminary report may change as the investigation progresses, it said.

The panel has up to the end of February to submit its final report.

Earlier this month, the panel said an analysis of the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder showed the propellers of both engines went into "feather in the base leg of descending."
 
Aviation expert K.B. Limbu said then that propellers going into feather meant there was "no thrust" in the engine, or that it did not produce any power.
 

World

Pilot

Crashed

Nepal

Plane

Reported

No

Power

Engines

Yeti Airlines

LBCI Next
UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations
New Zealand declares national emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31

Regional power plan for Lebanon held up over Syria sanctions: France's Duquesne

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-04

Lebanon's only active power plant in al-Zahrani halts operation: EDL

LBCI
World
2022-12-28

North Korea’s Kim lays out key goals to boost military power

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-27

Lebanon's Al Riyadi club 1st in FIBA WASL Power Ranking

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:52

Slowdown in UK inflation eases pressure on Bank of England

LBCI
World
09:26

US retail sales rebound strongly in January

LBCI
World
08:02

Operator warns of 'massive disruptions' in German airports strike

LBCI
World
07:55

Bird flu spreads to new countries, threatens non-stop "war" on poultry

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:35

Axion Ray brings intelligence to manufacturing to find issues before they cause trouble

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-06

Iran says it foiled cyberattack on central bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:24

Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-02

World Cup 2022: A look into Doha media center – [VIDEO]

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app