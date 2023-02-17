News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New Zealand cyclone death toll up to 8, expected to rise
World
2023-02-17 | 05:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
New Zealand cyclone death toll up to 8, expected to rise
The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand rose to eight on Friday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said and he warned that the number was expected to increase as emergency crews make contact with hundreds of cut-off communities.
The cyclone, which hit New Zealand on the uppermost region of the North Island on Sunday before making its way down the east coast, cut off towns, washed away farms, bridges and livestock and inundated homes, stranding people on rooftops.
"We do need to brace ourselves for the fact that there are likely be more fatalities from this across the country. And the true extent of that, we won't know for a while," Hipkins said.
Just over 4,500 people as of Friday afternoon were registered with the police as being out of touch with friends or family since the cyclone hit. Police believe most of them simply don't have access to communication networks.
"This is undoubtedly the biggest natural disaster that we've seen probably this century," Hipkins said. "The scale of the damage is considerable because it covers such a large geographical area."
Submerged farms could have an impact on the supply of fruit and vegetables in several regions, he said.
Two temporary morgues have been set up in the Hawke's Bay region, one of the worst hit areas which is largely rural but includes the towns of Napier, Hastings and Wairoa.
Communication and access to several areas remain difficult with about 62,000 properties still without power.
A specialist team from Australia has arrived to help with the rescue and relief effort, Hipkins said.
Convoys of trucks carrying essential items are making their way into remote areas and the defense force is using ships and aircrafts to transport items to areas of the east coast.
In Hawke's Bay, helicopters and boats were going out to check on people in isolated communities along with land-based search and rescue teams.
The weather has started to improve, with clear skies largely forecast for much of the North Island over the weekend.
Reuters
World
Cyclone
Gabrielle
New Zealand
Death Toll
Rises
Weather
Natural
Disaster
Next
Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off
Bird flu alarm drives world towards once-shunned vaccines
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-16
Cyclone Gabrielle death toll rises to five as recovery starts
World
2023-02-16
Cyclone Gabrielle death toll rises to five as recovery starts
0
World
2023-02-15
Cyclone Gabrielle moves away from New Zealand, recovery efforts begin
World
2023-02-15
Cyclone Gabrielle moves away from New Zealand, recovery efforts begin
0
World
2023-02-14
New Zealand declares national emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc
World
2023-02-14
New Zealand declares national emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc
0
World
2023-02-09
Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century
World
2023-02-09
Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:45
Kosovo celebrates independence with eye to reaching deal with Serbia
World
07:45
Kosovo celebrates independence with eye to reaching deal with Serbia
0
World
06:25
British embassy guard who spied for Russia jailed for 13 years
World
06:25
British embassy guard who spied for Russia jailed for 13 years
0
World
06:21
Finnish parliament sets Feb 28 for date to vote on NATO ratification
World
06:21
Finnish parliament sets Feb 28 for date to vote on NATO ratification
0
World
06:06
Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off
World
06:06
Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
0
Variety
08:12
Instagram launches a new broadcast chat feature called ‘Channels’
Variety
08:12
Instagram launches a new broadcast chat feature called ‘Channels’
0
Lebanon News
11:42
Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday
Lebanon News
11:42
Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday
0
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
15:22
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
Middle East
15:22
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
3
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Here is why BDL buys USD from the market
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Here is why BDL buys USD from the market
5
World
10:07
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
World
10:07
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
6
Lebanon News
11:42
Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday
Lebanon News
11:42
Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Hezbollah, Amal stall presidential elections in a situation worse than 2014
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Hezbollah, Amal stall presidential elections in a situation worse than 2014
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Why not fully lift the banking secrecy?
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Why not fully lift the banking secrecy?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store