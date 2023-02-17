News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
British embassy guard who spied for Russia jailed for 13 years
World
2023-02-17 | 06:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
British embassy guard who spied for Russia jailed for 13 years
A man who passed highly sensitive information to the Russian state while working as a security guard at the British embassy in Berlin was on Friday jailed for 13 years and two months in a London court.
The court heard David Ballantyne Smith, 58, collected confidential information for more than three years, including "secret" government communications with then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other sensitive documents.
Judge Mark Wall said the charges for which Smith was sentenced involved conduct between 2020 and 2021, but that his "subversive activities had begun two years before".
Smith accepted sending two letters containing sensitive information to individuals at the Russian embassy in Berlin, however Wall added: "I am sure that, at some point in 2020, you established regular contact with someone at the Russian embassy."
"You were paid by the Russians for your treachery," the judge told Smith.
Smith pleaded guilty in November to eight offences under the Official Secrets Act, including one charge relating to passing information to General Major Sergey Chukhrov, the Russian military attaché to Berlin, in November 2020.
The seven other charges involve collecting information which might be useful to Russia, four of which relate to an MI5 officer posing as "Dmitry", a Russian national who was supposedly providing assistance to Britain.
Earlier this week, Smith told the court he is "disgusted with myself and ashamed of what I've done" and had started collecting confidential information during a dispute with colleagues and while suffering depression.
He said he had filmed the documents after drinking "seven pints of beer", adding: "It seemed like a good idea at the time." But he said he did not pass the documents on to anyone as "it would be knowingly damaging the UK".
But the judge rejected Smith's evidence that he felt remorse, saying: "Your regrets are no more than self-pity."
Reuters
World
British
Embassy
Guard
Jailed
Russian
Spy
Sensitive
Classified
Information
Government
Communications
Politics
Next
Kosovo celebrates independence with eye to reaching deal with Serbia
Finnish parliament sets Feb 28 for date to vote on NATO ratification
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-10
British Embassy in Lebanon launches "Ambassador for a day" competition
Variety
2023-01-10
British Embassy in Lebanon launches "Ambassador for a day" competition
0
Middle East
03:58
Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region
Middle East
03:58
Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region
0
World
2023-02-15
EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine
World
2023-02-15
EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine
0
Middle East
2023-02-15
Istanbul bourse rises nearly 10 percent after quake closure, government measures
Middle East
2023-02-15
Istanbul bourse rises nearly 10 percent after quake closure, government measures
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:45
Kosovo celebrates independence with eye to reaching deal with Serbia
World
07:45
Kosovo celebrates independence with eye to reaching deal with Serbia
0
World
06:21
Finnish parliament sets Feb 28 for date to vote on NATO ratification
World
06:21
Finnish parliament sets Feb 28 for date to vote on NATO ratification
0
World
06:06
Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off
World
06:06
Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off
0
World
05:58
New Zealand cyclone death toll up to 8, expected to rise
World
05:58
New Zealand cyclone death toll up to 8, expected to rise
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
0
Variety
08:12
Instagram launches a new broadcast chat feature called ‘Channels’
Variety
08:12
Instagram launches a new broadcast chat feature called ‘Channels’
0
Lebanon News
11:42
Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday
Lebanon News
11:42
Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday
0
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
15:22
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
Middle East
15:22
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
3
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Here is why BDL buys USD from the market
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Here is why BDL buys USD from the market
5
World
10:07
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
World
10:07
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
6
Lebanon News
11:42
Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday
Lebanon News
11:42
Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Hezbollah, Amal stall presidential elections in a situation worse than 2014
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Hezbollah, Amal stall presidential elections in a situation worse than 2014
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Why not fully lift the banking secrecy?
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Why not fully lift the banking secrecy?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store