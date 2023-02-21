News
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine
World
2023-02-21 | 03:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin is set to deliver his biggest speech since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine as Joe Biden prepares a competing speech in Poland.
The Russian President is due to make a delayed state of the nation speech on Tuesday, in which he is expected to set out aims for the second year of his invasion of Ukraine.
The speech, to members of both houses of parliament and to military commanders and soldiers, is due to begin at 9.00am in central Moscow.
"At such a crucial and very complicated juncture in our development, our lives, everyone is waiting for a message in the hope of hearing an assessment of what is happening, an assessment of the special military operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda as Mr Putin's speech is starting.
He will then deliver an address from the gardens of Warsaw's Royal Castle at about 3pm where he's expected to highlight the commitment of the central European country and other allies to Ukraine over the past year.
Russia lost one of its most devastating battlefield weapons when Ukraine launched a bloody Valentine's Day attack on forces stuck in a minefield.
The losses were sustained in the botched Russian advance on the eastern town of Vuhledar, one of Moscow's primary targets in its latest offensive to capture more territory in the Donbas.
Drone footage of the aftermath showed the explosive wreckage of what appeared to be a TOS-1A thermobaric rocket launcher, which fires rockets that can melt human organs.
The Telegraph
Breaking Headlines
World
Ukraine
Russia
Putin
War
Zelenskiy
