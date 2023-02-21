Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine

World
2023-02-21 | 03:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin is set to deliver his biggest speech since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine as Joe Biden prepares a competing speech in Poland.

The Russian President is due to make a delayed state of the nation speech on Tuesday, in which he is expected to set out aims for the second year of his invasion of Ukraine.

The speech, to members of both houses of parliament and to military commanders and soldiers, is due to begin at 9.00am in central Moscow.

"At such a crucial and very complicated juncture in our development, our lives, everyone is waiting for a message in the hope of hearing an assessment of what is happening, an assessment of the special military operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda as Mr Putin's speech is starting.

He will then deliver an address from the gardens of Warsaw's Royal Castle at about 3pm where he's expected to highlight the commitment of the central European country and other allies to Ukraine over the past year.
Russia lost one of its most devastating battlefield weapons when Ukraine launched a bloody Valentine's Day attack on forces stuck in a minefield.

The losses were sustained in the botched Russian advance on the eastern town of Vuhledar, one of Moscow's primary targets in its latest offensive to capture more territory in the Donbas.

Drone footage of the aftermath showed the explosive wreckage of what appeared to be a TOS-1A thermobaric rocket launcher, which fires rockets that can melt human organs.
 
 
 
The Telegraph 

Breaking Headlines

World

Ukraine

Russia

Putin

War

Zelenskiy

LBCI Next
Putin set for major Ukraine war speech after Biden walks streets of Kyiv
US President Biden makes unexpected visit to Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-15

A year into war, Ukraine's Zelenskiy defies Putin against the odds

LBCI
World
05:04

Putin accuses West of stoking global war to destroy Russia

LBCI
World
04:48

Putin set for major Ukraine war speech after Biden walks streets of Kyiv

LBCI
World
09:56

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv officials due to address security conference

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:29

Japan says economy in modest recovery, caution over global slowdown

LBCI
World
06:20

Italy faces new drought alert as Venice canals run dry

LBCI
World
06:15

As cyclone nears, Mauritius and Madagascar brace for floods, storm surge

LBCI
World
06:13

Switzerland sent record-breaking $3.6 bln of gold to Turkey in January

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17

Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17

FPM, Hezbollah alliance is at stake

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Jailed Iranian American appeals to Biden, starts hunger strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app