Italy's Meloni criticizes Putin's speech ahead of Zelenskiy talks

World
2023-02-21 | 08:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Italy&#39;s Meloni criticizes Putin&#39;s speech ahead of Zelenskiy talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Italy's Meloni criticizes Putin's speech ahead of Zelenskiy talks

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech as "propaganda" as she pledged continued support to Kyiv ahead of her talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Meloni reached the Ukrainian capital onboard a train coming from Poland, in her first visit to the war-battered country since taking office in October at the helm of a right-wing coalition.

"A part of my heart hoped for some different words, for a step ahead. It was propaganda," Meloni said during a visit to Irpin, a town in the outskirts of Kyiv where mass graves were found after Russian troops left.

Speaking to his country's political and military elites on Tuesday, Putin said Moscow would achieve its war aims in Ukraine and accused the West of trying to destroy Russia.

Meloni's trip to Ukraine comes one day after US President Joe Biden visited the capital, ahead of the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Before Irpin, where she handed over aid to residents, Meloni visited Bucha, another town where atrocities allegedly took place. Russia has denied accusations that its forces were behind war crimes in the two towns.

In Bucha, Meloni laid flowers at a memorial for war victims. She was expected to meet Zelenskiy later in the day.

"We have been with you from the beginning and we will be with you to the end. You have all our support," said an emotional Meloni.

The Italian leader has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine, but junior partners in her coalition have been ambiguous on the issue.

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, an old friend of Putin, said earlier this month that he would not want to meet with Zelenskiy and blamed him for the war, triggering an angry reaction from Kyiv.

However, Meloni reiterated her commitment to supply Ukraine with weapons during a stop off in Warsaw on Monday, where she met her Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki.

Italy and France recently finalized talks over delivery of an advanced air defense system to Kyiv in the spring, but Italian help is unlikely to stretch to supplying war planes.

"I think it is practically impossible that we may send Italian fighter jets," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Tuesday's La Stampa newspaper.
 
REUTERS
 

World

Italy

Italian

Meloni

Putin

Speech

Zelenskiy

Talks

LBCI Next
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine
US President Biden makes unexpected visit to Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:48

Putin set for major Ukraine war speech after Biden walks streets of Kyiv

LBCI
World
03:57

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-02-15

A year into war, Ukraine's Zelenskiy defies Putin against the odds

LBCI
World
10:00

Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:52

US business activity rebounds to eight-month high in February

LBCI
World
10:00

Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine

LBCI
World
09:55

Northern Ireland post-Brexit talks nearly done, EU says

LBCI
World
09:19

Serbia to buy loitering munitions from UAE, invest in military industry

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:32

US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-16

Why not fully lift the banking secrecy?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app