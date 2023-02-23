News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dr. Pam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Moldova dismisses Russian report of Ukraine plot over Transdniestria
World
2023-02-23 | 05:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Moldova dismisses Russian report of Ukraine plot over Transdniestria
Moldova dismissed an accusation by Russia's defense ministry on Thursday that Ukraine planned to invade the breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria after staging a false flag operation, and called for calm.
The Russian news agency RIA said Ukraine, which borders Moldova, planned to stage an attack by purportedly Russian forces from Transdniestria as a pretext for the invasion. Russia keeps troops in the breakaway region.
The TASS news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin as saying separately that the West had instructed Moldova's government in Chisinau to stop all interaction with Transdniestria's Moscow-backed authorities.
The Moldovan government issued a statement on the Telegram messaging app saying state authorities "do not confirm" the Russian defense ministry's allegations.
"We call for calm and for information to be received (by the public) from official and credible sources of the Republic of Moldova," it said. "Our institutions cooperate with foreign partners and in the case of threats to the country, the public will be promptly informed."
Moldova's foreign minister told Reuters on Wednesday that the tiny former Soviet republic, which also borders NATO member Romania, was prepared for a "full spectrum of threats" from Russia.
"Our institutions have planned for responses along the full spectrum of threats," he said. "Of course we have limited means, but at the same time we are not alone in this."
President Maia Sandu, who wants her country to join the European Union, accused Moscow this month of planning a coup to topple Moldova's leadership. Moscow denied the allegation.
The mainly Russian-speaking region broke away from then-Soviet Moldova in 1990. After the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, pro-Russian separatists fought a war with Moldovan government forces.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week it was "obvious" that Ukraine would not be Russia's last stop after invading Ukraine, and that the Kremlin was thinking about ways to "strangle" Moldova.
Reuters
World
Moldova
Dismisses
Russian
Report
Ukraine
Plot
Over
Transdniestria
NATO
Moscow
Next
World Court orders Azerbaijan to ensure free movement to Nagorno-Karabakh
Moderna's combination skin cancer therapy receives FDA's breakthrough tag
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-07
Ukraine reports record Russian deaths as Moscow presses offensive in east
World
2023-02-07
Ukraine reports record Russian deaths as Moscow presses offensive in east
0
World
00:38
Ukraine joins world championship boycott over Russian, Belarusian inclusion
World
00:38
Ukraine joins world championship boycott over Russian, Belarusian inclusion
0
World
2023-02-22
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
World
2023-02-22
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
0
World
2023-02-14
Moldova closes airspace, one day after warning of Russian coup plot
World
2023-02-14
Moldova closes airspace, one day after warning of Russian coup plot
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:50
From LA to Minneapolis, US bashed by severe winter storms
World
11:50
From LA to Minneapolis, US bashed by severe winter storms
0
World
11:38
Ukraine war's impact on trade not as bad as expected: WTO
World
11:38
Ukraine war's impact on trade not as bad as expected: WTO
0
World
11:33
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'
World
11:33
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'
0
World
10:43
Biden nominates former MasterCard chief Banga to head World Bank
World
10:43
Biden nominates former MasterCard chief Banga to head World Bank
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-10
Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million
Sports
2023-02-10
Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department
0
Press Highlights
04:29
Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun
Press Highlights
04:29
Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun
0
World
09:42
Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion
World
09:42
Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
2
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
3
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
4
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
5
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
6
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
7
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
8
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store