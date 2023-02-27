News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Souk el Harir
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU's von der Leyen to meet Britain's King Charles, drawing criticism
World
2023-02-27 | 09:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU's von der Leyen to meet Britain's King Charles, drawing criticism
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet King Charles at Windsor Castle during her visit to Britain on Monday to finalize talks with the British government on a new deal on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.
Von der Leyen is to hold talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, after which they are expected to announce new trading terms to resolve issues over the British province. The commission confirmed she would also meet Charles.
Some politicians raised concerns that the monarch, who constitutionally is not supposed to be involved in political matters, was being pulled into the Brexit debate by the government, which could be creating an impression he was endorsing a deal by agreeing to meet the European Commission president.
"The king is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the government’s advice that he should do so," a palace spokesperson said.
A palace source said the meeting between Charles and von der Leyen followed government advice that her visit would provide an opportunity to discuss a broad range of issues including Ukraine and climate change.
Sunak's spokesman said it was not unusual for the government to provide the monarch with advice.
"It is a matter for the palace to decide, and ultimately for the king to decide, if he wants to meet individuals," the spokesman said. "His majesty has met with a number of foreign leaders recently, this is no different."
A Commission spokesperson said the Sunak meeting would discuss the Northern Ireland protocol, while discussions with the king were "not part of this process".
The success of any deal to sort out tensions caused by the 2020 post-Brexit arrangements governing the province could hinge on whether it convinces the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to end its boycott of Northern Ireland's power-sharing arrangements.
However, the decision to arrange a meeting with Charles was not popular with some in the DUP, with former leader Arlene Foster calling it "crass" and saying it would not go down well in Northern Ireland.
"I cannot quite believe that No10 would ask HM the King to become involved in the finalizing of a deal as controversial as this one," she said on Twitter.
"We must remember this is not the King’s decision but the Government who it appears are tone deaf."
Opposition Labor lawmaker Chris Bryant said it was a "terrible mistake".
"We should never bring the monarchy into political disputes," he said on Twitter.
REUTERS
World
EU
Von Der Leyen
Meeting
Britain
King Charles
Criticism
Next
Turkey's NATO talks with Sweden and Finland to resume on March 9
French defense group Thales to recruit 12,000 staff as orders boom
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-17
Britain's Sunak tells Northern Ireland parties' no EU protocol deal yet
World
2023-02-17
Britain's Sunak tells Northern Ireland parties' no EU protocol deal yet
0
Variety
2023-02-16
EU's AI Act faces delay with lawmakers deadlocked after crunch meeting
Variety
2023-02-16
EU's AI Act faces delay with lawmakers deadlocked after crunch meeting
0
World
2023-02-15
Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers
World
2023-02-15
Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers
0
World
2023-01-24
Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues
World
2023-01-24
Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:19
Spain, Netherlands back quick deal on EU power market reform
World
12:19
Spain, Netherlands back quick deal on EU power market reform
0
World
12:13
Mexican president to speak to Tesla's Musk on Monday morning
World
12:13
Mexican president to speak to Tesla's Musk on Monday morning
0
World
11:24
Energy agency: SUV growth weighs on emissions, batteries
World
11:24
Energy agency: SUV growth weighs on emissions, batteries
0
World
11:02
US dollar drops after recent gains: short-term uptrend intact
World
11:02
US dollar drops after recent gains: short-term uptrend intact
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
05:15
Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future
Middle East
05:15
Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22
Lebanon's economy grows by two percent in 2022 amid increase in tourism: Mikati
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22
Lebanon's economy grows by two percent in 2022 amid increase in tourism: Mikati
0
World
10:32
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill asserting state oversight of land around Walt Disney World
World
10:32
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill asserting state oversight of land around Walt Disney World
0
Lebanon Economy
06:48
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
Lebanon Economy
06:48
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
10:48
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
World
10:48
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
2
World
10:57
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
World
10:57
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
3
Lebanon News
08:26
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
Lebanon News
08:26
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
5
Lebanon Economy
06:48
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
Lebanon Economy
06:48
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
6
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
7
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
8
Variety
11:06
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
Variety
11:06
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store