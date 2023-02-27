Energy agency: SUV growth weighs on emissions, batteries

World
2023-02-27 | 11:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Energy agency: SUV growth weighs on emissions, batteries
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Energy agency: SUV growth weighs on emissions, batteries

Ever bigger cars pose a growing problem for the environment because they produce more greenhouse gas emissions and need larger batteries than their smaller cousins, according to the International Energy Agency.

The Paris-based body suggested Monday that it’s time for the car industry to downsize its vehicles, citing data that showed the world’s 330 million sports utility vehicles, or SUVs, pumped out almost 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2022. 

That’s more than the annual emissions of an industrial nation like Germany. 

“The shift towards heavier and less fuel-efficient conventional vehicles increases growth in both oil demand and CO2 emissions,” the agency said, noting that SUVs consume about a fifth more gasoline than an average medium-sized car. 

“Between 2021 and 2022, oil use in conventional cars, excluding SUVs, remained roughly the same, but the oil consumption of SUVs globally increased by 500,000 barrels per day, accounting for one-third of the total growth in oil demand,” it said. 

And while conventional vehicle sales slowed slightly in 2022, by about 1 million SUVs and 1 million smaller cars, sales of electric vehicles almost doubled to a record of more than 10 million. For the first time, electric SUVs outpaced electric non-SUVs, at 5.5 million compared to 5.3 million. 

Electric SUVs require larger batteries than smaller cars, the agency noted. 

“A growing electric SUV market would impose additional pressure on battery supply chains and further increase demand for the critical minerals needed to make the batteries,” it said. 

The IEA urged policymakers and manufacturers to address the issue and suggested three possible actions: “Downsizing of the average car size; increasing battery swapping; and investing in innovative battery technologies.” 

AP
 

Breaking Headlines

World

Environment

Greenhouse

Gas Emissions

Batteries

International Energy Agency

Energy

LBCI Next
Turkey's NATO talks with Sweden and Finland to resume on March 9
French defense group Thales to recruit 12,000 staff as orders boom
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:31

Thunberg, indigenous protesters block Norway energy ministry over wind farms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-24

Environment Minister launches application for treating construction waste

LBCI
World
2023-02-24

One year of war in Europe: How the dollar, energy and food prices swirled

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

'No excuse': IEA tells energy firms as methane emissions rise

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:19

Spain, Netherlands back quick deal on EU power market reform

LBCI
World
12:13

Mexican president to speak to Tesla's Musk on Monday morning

LBCI
World
11:02

US dollar drops after recent gains: short-term uptrend intact

LBCI
World
10:57

Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-02

Khalaf Al Habtoor reveals the reopening of Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22

Demand from Syria for dollar among factors deteriorating Lebanese currency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Cabinet postpones decision on public sector productivity allowance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app