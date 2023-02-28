South Africa's 2023 maize harvest seen flat

World
2023-02-28 | 07:59
High views
South Africa&#39;s 2023 maize harvest seen flat
0min
South Africa's 2023 maize harvest seen flat

South African farmers are expected to harvest 1% more maize in the 2022/2023 season than in the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Tuesday.

The CEC estimated the 2023 harvest at 15.615 million tons, up from the 15.470 million last season.

The harvest is expected to consist of 8.187 million tons of white maize, used for human consumption, and 7.428 million tons of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.
 
 
REUTERS
 

World

Africa

African

Maize

