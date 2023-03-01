News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russians intensify assault on Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces try to dig in
World
2023-03-01 | 05:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russians intensify assault on Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces try to dig in
Russian forces carried out relentless attacks on Bakhmut on Wednesday, trying to encircle the small eastern Ukrainian city and claim their first major prize for more than half a year after some of the bloodiest fighting of the war.
Reuters was able to reach Bakhmut from the west on Monday, proof that the city was not yet surrounded despite Russian forces pressing from north and south to close the last remaining routes in.
Flames and smoke rose into the sky from blazing buildings. Constant gunfire and explosions rang out into the sky. Ukrainian armoured vehicles roared through the streets, while stray dogs wandered amid the mud and debris.
Thousands of residents remain inside the ruined city from a pre-war population of around 70,000.
"It is frightening indeed," said a middle-aged man bundled in a coat and wooly hat on the steps of his apartment block.
"I can hardly move my legs - they barely move - from the stress of the situation," he said. "As long as my home is intact and I am not hurt, I will stay here."
In the town of Chasiv Yar to the west, a grocery shop was ablaze.
"We won't give up Bakhmut. We will hold on to it until the very last," a 25-year-old army medic headed towards the front told Reuters. "Glory to Ukraine, death to the enemies."
In a briefing on Wednesday morning, the Ukrainian military said: "The enemy continues to advance in the direction of Bakhmut. He does not stop storming the city of Bakhmut."
REUTERS
World
Russians
Intensify
Assault
Bakhmut
Ukrainian
Ukraine
Forces
Next
EU, Russia take strong positions as Ukraine war takes center stage on G20 meet eve
Viasat's buyout of Inmarsat provisionally cleared by UK regulator
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-28
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
World
2023-02-28
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
0
World
2023-02-28
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
World
2023-02-28
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
0
World
2023-02-23
On eve of Ukraine war anniversary, Putin talks about boosting nuclear forces
World
2023-02-23
On eve of Ukraine war anniversary, Putin talks about boosting nuclear forces
0
World
2023-02-18
Ukrainian troops holding Bakhmut line demand weapons as world powers meet
World
2023-02-18
Ukrainian troops holding Bakhmut line demand weapons as world powers meet
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:58
Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll
World
08:58
Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll
0
World
08:55
Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process
World
08:55
Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process
0
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
0
World
08:22
Kremlin says it doesn't believe Ukrainian denial of attacks on Russia
World
08:22
Kremlin says it doesn't believe Ukrainian denial of attacks on Russia
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
0
Middle East
2023-02-06
Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom
Middle East
2023-02-06
Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
0
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
4
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
5
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
6
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
7
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store