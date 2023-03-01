Russians intensify assault on Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces try to dig in

World
2023-03-01 | 05:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russians intensify assault on Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces try to dig in
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Russians intensify assault on Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces try to dig in

Russian forces carried out relentless attacks on Bakhmut on Wednesday, trying to encircle the small eastern Ukrainian city and claim their first major prize for more than half a year after some of the bloodiest fighting of the war.

Reuters was able to reach Bakhmut from the west on Monday, proof that the city was not yet surrounded despite Russian forces pressing from north and south to close the last remaining routes in.

Flames and smoke rose into the sky from blazing buildings. Constant gunfire and explosions rang out into the sky. Ukrainian armoured vehicles roared through the streets, while stray dogs wandered amid the mud and debris.

Thousands of residents remain inside the ruined city from a pre-war population of around 70,000.

"It is frightening indeed," said a middle-aged man bundled in a coat and wooly hat on the steps of his apartment block.

"I can hardly move my legs - they barely move - from the stress of the situation," he said. "As long as my home is intact and I am not hurt, I will stay here."

In the town of Chasiv Yar to the west, a grocery shop was ablaze.

"We won't give up Bakhmut. We will hold on to it until the very last," a 25-year-old army medic headed towards the front told Reuters. "Glory to Ukraine, death to the enemies."

In a briefing on Wednesday morning, the Ukrainian military said: "The enemy continues to advance in the direction of Bakhmut. He does not stop storming the city of Bakhmut."


REUTERS
 

World

Russians

Intensify

Assault

Bakhmut

Ukrainian

Ukraine

Forces

LBCI Next
EU, Russia take strong positions as Ukraine war takes center stage on G20 meet eve
Viasat's buyout of Inmarsat provisionally cleared by UK regulator
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

On eve of Ukraine war anniversary, Putin talks about boosting nuclear forces

LBCI
World
2023-02-18

Ukrainian troops holding Bakhmut line demand weapons as world powers meet

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:58

Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll

LBCI
World
08:55

Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process

LBCI
World
08:45

German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February

LBCI
World
08:22

Kremlin says it doesn't believe Ukrainian denial of attacks on Russia

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:45

German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-06

Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app