News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US, S.Korea to hold big exercises with focus on N.Korea "aggression"
World
2023-03-03 | 06:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US, S.Korea to hold big exercises with focus on N.Korea "aggression"
The United States and South Korea will conduct more than 10 days of large-scale military exercises in March, including amphibious landings, officials from the two countries said on Friday.
The "Freedom Shield" drills will be held from March 13 to March 23 to strengthen the allies' combined defensive posture, the two militaries said in a statement released at a briefing in Seoul.
"Freedom Shield is designed to strengthen defense and response capabilities of the Alliance by focusing within the exercise scenario on things such as the changing security environment, DPRK aggression and lessons learned from recent wars and conflicts," the allies said, referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name.
On Friday, the two militaries conducted a combined air drill with at least one American B-1B long-range bomber and South Korean F-15K and KF-16 fighter aircraft, South Korea's ministry of defense said in a statement.
The aim was to practice coordination as well as demonstrate American "extended deterrence" against North Korean threats, the ministry said.
Such exercises have in the past drawn sharp reactions from North Korea, including missile tests and nuclear threats.
North Korea says such joint military exercises are proof that the United States and its allies are hostile and bent on regime change in the North.
When asked about the North's reaction, Colonel Isaac Taylor, a spokesman for US Forces Korea (USFK), said the drills were routine and purely defensive.
South Korean officials have noted North Korea is also conducting annual winter drills.
Freedom Shield will feature field exercises on a scale not seen since about 2017, before former US President Donald Trump scaled back public drills to facilitate diplomacy with North Korea.
Talks with North Korea later stalled and COVID-19 restrictions kept drills small in recent years.
With a record number of missile launches from North Korea last year, and South Korea's lifting of anti-pandemic measures, the allies are returning to large-scale drills.
Over the past month South Korean and US special operations troops conducted a live-fire drill named "Teak Knife", which included a US AC-130J gunship that participated in joint drills for the first time, firing guided missiles and bombs as well as 30 mm and 105 mm guns.
Reuters
World
US
South Korea
North Korea
Exercises
Aggression
Focus
Next
Euro zone recovery gathers pace, allays fears of recession
Strike, protests in Greece as anger grows over train crash
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-28
South Korea, US, Japan meet on supply-chain resilience
World
2023-02-28
South Korea, US, Japan meet on supply-chain resilience
0
World
2023-02-27
'Massive' Ukraine violations in focus as UN human rights body meets
World
2023-02-27
'Massive' Ukraine violations in focus as UN human rights body meets
0
World
2023-02-21
US urges UN to condemn North Korea; China, Russia blame US
World
2023-02-21
US urges UN to condemn North Korea; China, Russia blame US
0
Middle East
2023-02-17
Aid focus turns to the homeless and destitute in aftermath of Turkey quake
Middle East
2023-02-17
Aid focus turns to the homeless and destitute in aftermath of Turkey quake
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:27
Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements
World
08:27
Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements
0
World
08:20
Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage
World
08:20
Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage
0
World
08:11
Ukraine envoy says Germany showing more leadership on arms deliveries
World
08:11
Ukraine envoy says Germany showing more leadership on arms deliveries
0
World
08:11
A year into Ukraine war, bodies dug up in once occupied town
World
08:11
A year into Ukraine war, bodies dug up in once occupied town
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
0
Middle East
06:39
Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6 percent
Middle East
06:39
Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6 percent
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-30
Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-30
Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:45
Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision
Lebanon Economy
12:45
Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
3
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
6
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
7
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
8
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store