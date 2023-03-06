Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen

World
2023-03-06 | 02:40
High views
Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen
Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen

A suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into a police truck in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, killing nine policemen, a police spokesman said.

Spokesman Mehmood Khan Notizai told Reuters the attack took place in Sibbi, a city some 160 km (100 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

Hospital officials said at least 7 policemen were wounded in the attack, the latest in a series targeting police personnel in Pakistan.

No group has claimed responsibility for Monday's attack. Ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades, accusing it of exploiting Balochistan's rich gas and mineral resources.


REUTERS
 

World

Suicide

Bombing

Pakistan

Policemen

