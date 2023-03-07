Pakistani fintech startup Trukkr raises $6.4 mln, gets lending license

World
2023-03-07 | 06:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pakistani fintech startup Trukkr raises $6.4 mln, gets lending license
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Pakistani fintech startup Trukkr raises $6.4 mln, gets lending license

Trukkr, a fintech platform for Pakistan’s trucking industry, said on Tuesday it had raised $6.4 million in a funding round and also received a non-banking financial company (NBFC) license.

Trukkr offers Pakistan’s small- and medium-sized trucking companies a transport management system and supply chain solutions, and is unique in providing fintech to digitize the largely unbanked and undocumented industry.

The seed funding round was led by US based Accion Venture Lab and London based Sturgeon Capital. Haitou Global, Al Zayani Venture Capital and investor Peter Findley also participated in the round, Trukkr said in a statement.

The company's business model is similar to Kargo in Indonesia, Solvento in Mexico and Kobo 360 in Africa, but has been adapted to the market in Pakistan.

Trukkr said less than 5% of trucking companies using its platform have access to financial services, often having to wait up to 90 days for payments and leaving them unable to cover expenses such as fuel, tolls and truck maintenance.

Sheryar Bawany, Trukkr CEO and co-founder, told Reuters that it was looking to launch financial products at a "reasonable risk adjusted spread" to the benchmark Karachi Interbank Offered Rate (KIBOR).

Co-founder Mishal Adamjee said there are some 20,000 drivers on Trukkr's platform, servicing 100 of the biggest companies in the country including Shan Foods, Artistic Milliners, International Industries Limited and Lucky Cement.

Adamjee told Reuters that Pakistan's $35 billion a year trucking industry is growing at 10% annually despite limited rail and water freight infrastructure.

Investor Accion Venture Lab said the Covid pandemic had shown how much the world relied on global supply chains.

"We want to bet on a company striving to tackle inefficiencies in a market filled with opportunities," it said in the statement.

According to Pakistan’s Board of Investment, projected demand for freight transport will double by 2025 and increase six-fold by 2050 to 600 billion freight tons-kilometers, particularly as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor kicks in.

Other freight marketplace startups in Pakistan include Truck It In, BridgeLinx and Freightix.
 
REUTERS
 

World

Pakistani

Fintech

Startup

License

Pakistan

LBCI Next
Trains halted, schools shut in France as unions fight against pension reform
UK's FTSE 100 inches higher as Ashtead climbs; Powell testimony awaited
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-03

Pakistani rupee strengthens 2.38 percent versus dollar in interbank market

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-20

Layoffs spell opportunity for some fintech startups

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-21

UK quantum computing startup Quantum Motion raises $50.5M

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:51

North Korea warns US against intercepting its test missiles

LBCI
World
08:49

Biden plans tax high-earners in bid to save Medicare

LBCI
World
08:48

Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024

LBCI
World
08:45

Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication

LBCI
Middle East
06:05

Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app