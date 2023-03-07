News
Britain's Wood Group may reject $1.98 bln Apollo buyout proposal
World
2023-03-07 | 06:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Britain's Wood Group may reject $1.98 bln Apollo buyout proposal
John Wood Group (WG.L) said it may reject a sweetened 1.64 billion pound ($1.98 billion) buyout proposal from private-equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO.N), as it still undervalued the British oilfield services and engineering company.
The proposal by Apollo on March 6 was a cash offer valuing the company at 237 pence per share, Wood said on Tuesday, sending its shares surging 15% to 224 pence by 0905 GMT.
Wood Group's stock price, which remains below Apollo's proposed offer, has surged around 45% since the company first made Apollo's bid public in late February.
Wood has already turned down three preliminary buyout proposals from the New York-based company.
"The board will continue to engage with its shareholders and intends to engage further, on a limited basis, with Apollo," Wood said in a statement.
Apollo declined to comment.
In December last year, former Elliot Management activist fund manager Franck Tuil urged Wood to buy back some of its stock to avoid becoming a takeover target.
Under British regulatory guidance for takeovers, Apollo must announce a firm intention to make an offer for Wood by March 22 or walk away, Wood said.
Apollo's latest cash offer represents a 53% premium to Wood's closing price on Feb. 22, the day before Apollo's bids were made public by Wood.
REUTERS
World
Britain
Wood
Group
Apollo
Buyout
Proposal
Cash
British
Offer
