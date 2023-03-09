Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant

World
2023-03-09 | 03:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant

Russian missiles knocked out the power supply to Europe's largest nuclear plant during a barrage of strikes targeting cities across Ukraine on Thursday, while Ukrainian defenders repelled fierce assaults on the beleaguered town of Bakhmut.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russian forces captured a year ago, was left depending on back-up generators after Russian missiles damaged Ukrainian infrastructure that had been delivering electricity to the plant, Ukrainian state power company Energoatom said in a statement.

"The last link between the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the Ukrainian power system was cut off," Energoatom said in a statement.

The fifth and sixth reactors have been shut down and electric power needed for the plant's functioning is supplied by 18 diesel generators, which have enough fuel for 10 days, Energoatom added.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an aide to the Ukrainian president, said the Russian military had launched massive missile attacks at night, when people were sleeping.

"Explosions have been recorded in most regions – infrastructure facilities & residential areas have been hit. ZNPP is de-energized," Podolyak said in a post on Twitter, adding that parts of Ukraine were without electricity and water.

The capital, Kyiv, the Black Sea port of Odesa and the second-largest city, Kharkiv, were all hit as missiles targeted a wide arc of targets, stretching from Zhytomyr, Vynnytsia and Rivne in the west to Dnipro and Poltava in central Ukraine, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Air raid sirens sounded over Kyiv for seven hours, and Ukrainian air defenses shot down drones and all types of cruise missiles, though preliminary reports said a hypersonic missile struck its target.

"Unfortunately, a missile of the Kinzhal type hit an infrastructure object," said Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv region's military administration.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the southwestern part of the capital. Posting on the Telegram messaging app, the mayor said 40% of consumers in Kyiv were without electricity.
 
REUTERS

World

Russian

Russia

Missiles

Ukrainian

Power

Nuclear

Plant

LBCI Next
Sri Lanka to announce debt restructuring strategy in April - Cenbank chief
Taiwan president plans 'transit' in Los Angeles, New York - government minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-08

Two power plants in Russian-controlled E. Ukraine damaged by rockets - local officials

LBCI
World
04:17

Russian missile strikes on Ukraine kill six, knock out power

LBCI
World
2023-03-08

Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

Russians intensify assault on Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces try to dig in

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:58

German woman risks tougher sentence over Yazidi girl’s death

LBCI
World
06:58

GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues

LBCI
World
06:53

Russia's Sberbank expects strong profit rebound after sanctions-hit 2022

LBCI
World
06:43

California flood watch issued as next atmospheric river looms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:22

Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-07

LBCI News in English is now on Instagram

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-08

Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-07

UNDP launches art exhibition in honor of International Women's Day

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:22

Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy

LBCI
World
05:17

Australia expected to buy up to 5 Virginia class submarines as part of AUKUS

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:28

Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:04

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:23

Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections

LBCI
World
03:30

Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app