Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi

World
2023-03-10 | 10:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a &#39;victory for dialogue&#39;-China’s Wang Yi
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi

The successful talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing are a victory for dialogue and peace, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday, following the major diplomatic coup for China in Middle East geopolitics.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to re-establish relations after seven years of hostility which had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.
 
"This is a victory for dialogue, a victory for peace, offering major good news at a time of much turbulence in the world," the Chinese foreign ministry cited Wang as saying at the close of the dialogue.

Previously undisclosed talks between the two were held March 6-10 by top security officials from Saudi Arabia and Iran in the Chinese capital, according to a tripartite joint statement of the countries released by China's foreign ministry.
 
In the statement, the three parties expressed their willingness to make "every effort" to strengthen international and regional peace and security.

The landmark deal is a diplomatic win for China in a region where geopolitics has been dominated by the United States. It also comes as China calls for dialogue over Russia's war in Ukraine, amid accusations from the West that Beijing has not done enough on the issue.
 
"As a good-faith and reliable mediator, China has faithfully fulfilled its duties as the host," Wang said.

China will continue to play a constructive role in handling hotspot issues in the world and demonstrate its responsibility as a major nation, he said.

"The world is not just limited to the Ukraine issue," said Wang.
 

World

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Iran

China

Restoration

Ties

Victory

Dialogue

Wang Yi

Geopolitics

Peace

LBCI Next
Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
German police nab man suspected of planning Frankfurt attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:27

Tripartite statement with China details Saudi, Iranian agreement to resume ties

LBCI
World
07:11

Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-17

Israel steps up talks With Saudi Arabia over ties to combat Iran

LBCI
World
2023-01-31

China foreign minister seeks stronger economic ties with Saudi Arabia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:39

US FDA approves Pfizer's pain-relief nasal spray for migraine

LBCI
World
10:32

Xi clinches third term as China's president amid host of challenges

LBCI
World
10:26

Record-breaking storm Freddy due to hit Mozambique again

LBCI
World
10:24

Macron insists pension reform is needed, despite protests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister welcomes Iran-KSA agreement to resume ties

LBCI
Middle East
11:20

KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01

How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app