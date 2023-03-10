News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi
World
2023-03-10 | 10:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi
The successful talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing are a victory for dialogue and peace, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday, following the major diplomatic coup for China in Middle East geopolitics.
Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to re-establish relations after seven years of hostility which had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.
"This is a victory for dialogue, a victory for peace, offering major good news at a time of much turbulence in the world," the Chinese foreign ministry cited Wang as saying at the close of the dialogue.
Previously undisclosed talks between the two were held March 6-10 by top security officials from Saudi Arabia and Iran in the Chinese capital, according to a tripartite joint statement of the countries released by China's foreign ministry.
In the statement, the three parties expressed their willingness to make "every effort" to strengthen international and regional peace and security.
The landmark deal is a diplomatic win for China in a region where geopolitics has been dominated by the United States. It also comes as China calls for dialogue over Russia's war in Ukraine, amid accusations from the West that Beijing has not done enough on the issue.
"As a good-faith and reliable mediator, China has faithfully fulfilled its duties as the host," Wang said.
China will continue to play a constructive role in handling hotspot issues in the world and demonstrate its responsibility as a major nation, he said.
"The world is not just limited to the Ukraine issue," said Wang.
Reuters
World
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Iran
China
Restoration
Ties
Victory
Dialogue
Wang Yi
Geopolitics
Peace
Next
Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
German police nab man suspected of planning Frankfurt attack
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
09:27
Tripartite statement with China details Saudi, Iranian agreement to resume ties
Middle East
09:27
Tripartite statement with China details Saudi, Iranian agreement to resume ties
0
World
07:11
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
World
07:11
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
0
Middle East
2023-02-17
Israel steps up talks With Saudi Arabia over ties to combat Iran
Middle East
2023-02-17
Israel steps up talks With Saudi Arabia over ties to combat Iran
0
World
2023-01-31
China foreign minister seeks stronger economic ties with Saudi Arabia
World
2023-01-31
China foreign minister seeks stronger economic ties with Saudi Arabia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:39
US FDA approves Pfizer's pain-relief nasal spray for migraine
World
10:39
US FDA approves Pfizer's pain-relief nasal spray for migraine
0
World
10:32
Xi clinches third term as China's president amid host of challenges
World
10:32
Xi clinches third term as China's president amid host of challenges
0
World
10:26
Record-breaking storm Freddy due to hit Mozambique again
World
10:26
Record-breaking storm Freddy due to hit Mozambique again
0
World
10:24
Macron insists pension reform is needed, despite protests
World
10:24
Macron insists pension reform is needed, despite protests
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:44
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister welcomes Iran-KSA agreement to resume ties
Lebanon News
10:44
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister welcomes Iran-KSA agreement to resume ties
0
Middle East
11:20
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
Middle East
11:20
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01
How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01
How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies
Middle East
2023-02-07
Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
07:11
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
World
07:11
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
2
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
3
Middle East
03:32
Egypt withdraws from UN grain treaty prompting sadness and concern
Middle East
03:32
Egypt withdraws from UN grain treaty prompting sadness and concern
4
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
5
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
6
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
7
World
04:49
Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by 'Russian empire'
World
04:49
Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by 'Russian empire'
8
World
03:26
Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support
World
03:26
Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store