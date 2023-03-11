News
German union calls on Berlin airport security personnel to strike on Monday
World
2023-03-11 | 07:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
German union calls on Berlin airport security personnel to strike on Monday
Germany's Verdi trade union has called for a strike of security personnel at Berlin's airport on March 13 to start in the early hours of the morning, which it said would likely cause longer queues for passengers or flight cancellations.
The services sector trade union said it was calling for the strike due to disputes over remuneration for working at night, weekends and on bank holidays that had been going on for years.
"Verdi calls for appropriate pay for flight security personnel who are working at unfavorable times," it said in a statement. "Supplements have not been improved since 2006, and we have been on and off negotiating a raise ever since 2013".
REUTERS
World
German
Germany
German Union
Berlin
Airport
Security
Personnel
Strike
