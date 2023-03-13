News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Philippines, US kick off joint drills amid China concerns
World
2023-03-13 | 09:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Philippines, US kick off joint drills amid China concerns
The Philippines and United States launched army-to-army exercises on Monday, with a focus on enhancing the Southeast Asian nation's ability to protect and defend its territory from external threats.
The drills come on the heels of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's decision last month to expand the United States' access to his country's military bases - a move that has infuriated China since the Philippines is seen as a fulcrum of geopolitical rivalry between the two major powers.
More than 3,000 Filipino and US soldiers will participate in the three-week long annual exercises called Salaknib, which involve multiple small-arms live-fire exercises, artillery and mortar live-fire events, and construction projects.
"The scenarios would involve the defense of the Philippine archipelago from potential foreign aggressors," Philippines Army Chief Lieutenant General Romeo Brawner told reporters following the opening ceremony.
"Since this is an army-to-army exercise, we will focus on defense operations such as air defense and also our defense from the shorelines," he added.
The majority of activities will take place at Fort Magsaysay, the Philippines' largest military camp, and one of the five existing sites the United States has access to under its Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with Manila. Under the agreement, the United States can use the bases for joint training, pre-positioning of equipment and building of facilities such as runways, fuel storage and military housing, but not to maintain a permanent presence.
China has slammed the expanded agreement, calling it "part of US efforts to encircle and contain China through its military alliance with this country".
"By doing these, the US has not only heightened tension, driven a wedge between China and the Philippines, but also has disturbed and upset the joint effort of countries in this region to safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea," the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Manila said in a statement on Sunday.
The Philippines has yet to disclose the additional bases to which the United States will have access, but a former military chief has said they include bases on the island of Luzon, facing north towards Taiwan, and on Palawan in the southwest, near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.
Reuters
World
Philippines
US
Kick Off
Joint
Drills
Amid
China
Concerns
Weapons
Politics
Government
Territory
External
Threats
Next
Pope Francis to gather cardinals to mark his 10th anniversary as pontiff
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-02
Philippines grants US greater access to bases amid China concerns
World
2023-02-02
Philippines grants US greater access to bases amid China concerns
0
World
2023-03-08
China 'seriously concerned' by Taiwan president 'transit' plans amid reported US trip
World
2023-03-08
China 'seriously concerned' by Taiwan president 'transit' plans amid reported US trip
0
World
2023-03-06
China leans on coal amid energy security push
World
2023-03-06
China leans on coal amid energy security push
0
World
2023-03-02
Scholz asks China to refrain from sending weapons to Russia
World
2023-03-02
Scholz asks China to refrain from sending weapons to Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Uncertainty surrounds prisoner exchange agreement between Iran, US
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Uncertainty surrounds prisoner exchange agreement between Iran, US
0
World
10:22
Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears
World
10:22
Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears
0
World
10:08
India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, savor WTC final spot
World
10:08
India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, savor WTC final spot
0
World
10:00
Wall St set to open lower on bank contagion fears
World
10:00
Wall St set to open lower on bank contagion fears
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09
Judge Ibrahim issues arrest warrant against actress Stephanie Saliba
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09
Judge Ibrahim issues arrest warrant against actress Stephanie Saliba
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
2
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
3
Lebanon News
13:09
Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
13:09
Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
4
Variety
13:32
Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts
Variety
13:32
Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts
5
Lebanon News
13:18
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
Lebanon News
13:18
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
7
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
8
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store