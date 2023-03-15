China, air travel rebound set to supercharge oil demand -IEA

World
2023-03-15 | 07:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China, air travel rebound set to supercharge oil demand -IEA
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
China, air travel rebound set to supercharge oil demand -IEA

Global oil demand is edging up slowly but is set for a huge boost from resumed air travel and China's economic reopening after COVID-19 curbs, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

"Global oil demand growth started 2023 with a whimper but is projected to end the year with a bang," the Paris-based agency said in its monthly oil report.

"Rebounding jet fuel use and a resurgent China will see an overall 1Q-4Q ramp-up of 3.2 million barrels per day (bpd), the largest relative in-year increase since 2010."

The agency kept its forecasts for Chinese and global demand relatively steady from the previous month, at 16 million bpd and 102 million bpd, respectively.

Oil supply is still outstripping relatively slow demand, the IEA added, but the market is set to balance by around the middle of the year with China and developing countries driving demand.

"Real-time indicators for Chinese mobility mostly stabilized after January’s remarkable bounce, led by air traffic with domestic flights now well above pre-pandemic levels," the IEA said.

High inflation and investor concerns over high interest rates cloud the economic horizon and could pose a risk to fuel demand, the IEA warned, adding that concerns over the health of the U.S. banking sector also carried potential downside risks.

Meanwhile commercial oil stocks in the developed countries of the OECD reached an 18-month high as demand ebbed and Europe ramped up storage ahead of bans on some Russian crude and refined products imports.

Russian oil production stayed near pre-war levels in February despite sanctions on its seaborne exports.

Still, crude exports fell 500,000 bpd while a new European Union ban on its seaborne products and a U.S.-led international price cap - both starting on Feb. 5 - cut Russian products exports by 650,000 bpd.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

World

China

Travel

Supercharge

Oil

Demand

IEA

LBCI Next
Oil slips as banking fears return, offsetting China demand hopes
Hunt, hemmed in by debt, set to focus on growth in UK budget
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:25

Oil slips as banking fears return, offsetting China demand hopes

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-07

Qatar Airways eyes rapid growth as travel demand rebounds

LBCI
World
2023-03-07

Dollar inches up ahead of Powell speech; China data knocks oil

LBCI
World
2023-03-02

Oil gains on China growth, but European inflation weighs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:48

Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill

LBCI
World
10:19

Credit Suisse slides in Europe bank rout as SVB fallout grows

LBCI
World
10:10

China's property sector draws closer to exit from protracted slump

LBCI
World
10:07

Texas judge to consider banning abortion pill in US

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

Meta will stop offering Reels bonuses to creators on Facebook and Instagram

LBCI
World
10:48

Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-10

Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings

LBCI
World
09:01

China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:58

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:30

Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding

LBCI
World
06:40

North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app