Factbox: Ernie vs ChatGPT on global leaders

World
2023-03-20 | 09:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Factbox: Ernie vs ChatGPT on global leaders
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Factbox: Ernie vs ChatGPT on global leaders

Baidu's unveiling of its Ernie bot last week thrust the Chinese search engine giant into a race against global tech peers Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Google who are also building powerful artificial intelligence-driven chatbots and products.

Questions had remained over how Ernie and other Chinese chatbots in development would treat topics that are sensitive in mainland China, where authorities tightly censor the internet.

Reuters' tests of ChatGPT indicated that the Microsoft-backed chatbot is not averse to answering such questions.

Baidu last Thursday allowed users to apply for invitation codes to access Ernie, and Reuters tests on Monday showed it will decline questions about Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying it has not yet learnt to answer.

These were some of the summarized answers to questions Reuters posed to Ernie in Chinese, and ChatGPT in English, about world leaders.

Ernie: "As an AI language model I have not yet learned how to answer this question. You can ask me some other questions and I will try to help you out."

ChatGPT: "As of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, President Xi Jinping has introduced several policies aimed at boosting China's economic development," it said, giving examples such as the Belt and Road initiative and financial reforms.

Ernie: "Yes, German Chancellor Scholz is a good leader... His political career is also characterized by the traditional standard German politician style, and he is a solid and pragmatic leader."

"Scholz has clearly moved closer to the pragmatic diplomatic line of Angela Merkel and has adopted a series of pragmatic foreign policies, including strengthening relations with Russia, promoting the normalization of relations between the EU and Russia and strengthening the role of NATO.

ChatGPT: "As an AI language model, I do not have personal opinions or biases, but I can provide you with some information about Olaf Scholz's leadership style and performance."

"Overall, whether or not Olaf Scholz is a good leader will depend on various factors and will likely be subject to debate and interpretation. It is important to continue monitoring his performance and policies as Chancellor in order to make an informed assessment."

Ernie: "A relative of US President Joe Biden is Valerie Biden Owens."

ChatGPT: "President Joe Biden has a large and close-knit family," it says before naming Jill, Hunter, Ashley and Beau Biden and providing brief descriptions. "Joe Biden also has several grandchildren."
 
 

World

Factbox

Ernie

ChatGPT

Global

Leaders

China

Internet

AI

US

LBCI Next
Russia is China's top crude supplier for Jan-Feb; volumes up 23.8% yoy
France's Macron faces another test with parliamentary votes on Monday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-16

China's answer to ChatGPT? Baidu shares tumble as Ernie Bot disappoints

LBCI
World
09:59

Kyiv says China should press Russia to end war in Ukraine

LBCI
World
06:36

China's Xi arrives in Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine war

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:13

Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets

LBCI
World
12:05

EY's 'paused' split dragged into $2.7 bln London lawsuit

LBCI
World
11:59

US aid worker freed over 6 years after kidnapping in Niger

LBCI
World
11:49

Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:47

Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
08:18

A patient at the Saint Georges hospital (al-Roum) urgently needs O- blood units, to donate please call: 70/486655

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

UAE leads efforts towards reconciliation with former enemies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:58

Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets

LBCI
Variety
06:07

Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app