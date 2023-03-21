Netherlands to house new $1.1 bln NATO innovation fund

World
2023-03-21 | 05:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Netherlands to house new $1.1 bln NATO innovation fund
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Netherlands to house new $1.1 bln NATO innovation fund

The Netherlands will house a new 1 billion euro ($1.07 billion) NATO fund that will invest in European startup companies developing technology with possible military or defense applications.

The fund, announced last year, will be officially launched during NATO's annual summit in July, the Dutch ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement published late on Monday.

"We expect that housing this fund in the Netherlands will make it easier for innovative Dutch start ups to find their way to capital, stimulating solutions for both societal and military problems," the ministry said.
 
The multinational fund is meant to bring together governments, the private sector and academia to bolster NATO’s technological edge, the alliance said last year.
 

World

Netherlands

NATO

Innovation Fund

European

Startup

Companies

LBCI Next
Texas adds HSBC to energy sanctions list
Credit Suisse takeover sends shockwaves through London's banking sector
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:55

Ford unveils the all-new €45,000 Explorer EV for the European market

LBCI
World
07:17

European credit default swaps indices fall, European banks AT1 rise - Reuters News

LBCI
Variety
10:01

Startup behind Stable Diffusion releases AI system for generating videos from text

LBCI
Variety
09:28

PitchBook’s new tool uses AI to predict which startups will successfully exit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:10

China protests 'vile' Taiwan visit by German minister

LBCI
World
08:50

Greta Thunberg, climate activists get court nod to sue Swedish state

LBCI
World
08:43

France requisitions refinery workers as energy strikes continue

LBCI
World
08:33

Mexico makes lots of electric cars, but few Mexicans drive them

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-20

Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-20

T-Mobile says hacker accessed personal data of 37 million customers

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

UN official warns of rising earthquake death toll in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-11

Lebanon suspends afternoon classes for Syrian refugees in public schools

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:53

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Variety
09:16

Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus

LBCI
Variety
10:47

Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app