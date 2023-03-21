Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Costa Rica region – EMSC

2023-03-21 | 06:39
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Costa Rica region – EMSC
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Costa Rica region – EMSC

An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude struck the western coast of Costa Rica on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was 40 km (24.85 miles) South of San José, Costa Rica and estimated at a depth of 40 km, EMSC added.
 
 
 

