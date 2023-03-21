Pakistan's parliament summoned in midst of crisis over former PM Khan

World
2023-03-21 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pakistan&#39;s parliament summoned in midst of crisis over former PM Khan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Pakistan's parliament summoned in midst of crisis over former PM Khan

Pakistan's parliament is to meet in a special joint session on Wednesday to "take important decisions" to enforce the state's authority, media reported, in the midst of prolonged anti-government defiance by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Former cricket star Khan was prime minister from 2018 until 2022, when he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote. Since then, he has been demanding a new election and holding protests across the country to press his case.
 
His supporters have clashed with police several times over recent days as authorities try to force him to appear in court in connection with various cases brought against him.

The office of the speaker of parliament, in calling Wednesday's joint session, did not give a reason but the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said the ruling coalition had called for parliament to "take important decisions" to ensure the writ of the state was enforced.
 
The APP, reporting on a meeting attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet, cited the participants as saying Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not a political party but "rather a gang of militants", and its "enmity against the state" could not be tolerated.

Sharif has rejected Khan's demand for a new election saying it would be held as scheduled later this year.

Parliament will meet in the capital, Islamabad, as Khan's supporters gather for his latest rally in the eastern city of Lahore.

The clashes between Khan's supporters and the security forces have brought a new round of political instability to the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people, which is in the midst of a crippling economic crisis.

Khan says the government and the powerful military are trying to stop him from contesting the next election, scheduled for November. If convicted in a case, Khan could face disqualification from the polls.
 
Both the government and military deny this.

Police have arrested hundreds of Khan's supporters in raids in recent days in response to the clashes.

Khan appeared on Tuesday before the Lahore High Court to apply for protective bail in fresh cases against him, PTI leader Mussarat Jamshed Cheema told Reuters.

The former prime minister is also appearing before a bench hearing a case he has filed against the police for raiding his home, which he says was in violation of court orders granting him protective bail last week.
 

World

Pakistan

Parliament

Summoned

Midst

Crisis

Former

Prime Minister

Khan

Election

Protests.

LBCI Next
Mexico makes lots of electric cars, but few Mexicans drive them
Debt-stricken Sri Lanka to get first tranche of IMF bailout funds in two days
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:03

Pakistan's parliament summoned in midst of crisis over former PM Khan

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Pakistan police arrest dozens of supporters of former PM Imran Khan

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Thailand dissolves parliament for crunch election in May

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

Estonia's Kallas in first place in parliamentary election

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:17

Italy's Antitrust probes TikTok over 'French scar' dangerous content

LBCI
World
11:11

Wall St gains as bank contagion fears ebb, focus on Fed meet

LBCI
World
10:55

World Bank president expresses deep concern on Zambia debt restructuring

LBCI
World
10:28

Ukraine to receive Abrams tanks from US as soon as this fall-sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
World
2023-02-19

North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile into Japan's territory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-19

Tension between Rmeich and Hezbollah-backed environmental organization persists

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:53

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:39

IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanese Pharmacists Association Council announces closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app