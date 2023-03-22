News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Police officer shot in raids in German Reichsbuerger probe
World
2023-03-22 | 07:27
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Police officer shot in raids in German Reichsbuerger probe
A police officer was shot as German authorities conducted searches across the country in connection with investigations into the far-right Reichsbuerger movement, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said on Wednesday.
The searches follow raids in December, when German police foiled a plot by members of Germany's Reichsbuerger movement to stage a violent coup and install aristocrat Heinrich XIII Prinz Reuss as national leader.
Reichsbuerger (Citizens of the Reich) does not recognize modern-day Germany as a legitimate state.
"Federal prosecutors had 20 properties searched today. The measure is related to the Reichsbuerger scene. A policeman was shot," tweeted Buschmann.
"This shows how dangerous the missions are. It is the duty of the authorities to disarm Reichsbuerger," he said.
The German prosecutor's office declined to comment on the report immediately.
Broadcaster ARD first reported the searches, saying that following last year's raids on the suspected Reichsbuerger network, which resulted in the arrest of 23 people, authorities on Wednesday conducted searches involving 19 people. One of those shot an officer, who was slightly hurt.
The latest suspects were from southern Bavaria, northern Lower Saxony and eastern Saxony, and included police officers and soldiers, reported ARD, saying that some of them were believed to have formed other networks hostile to the state.
Reuters
World
Police
Officer
Shot
Raid
Germany
Reichsbuerger
Investigations
Next
Mercuria boosts exposure to transition metals in hybrid approach
Indian shares end higher ahead of key Fed rate decision
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-08
West cautious on Nord Stream blasts, Germany confirms raiding suspect ship
World
2023-03-08
West cautious on Nord Stream blasts, Germany confirms raiding suspect ship
0
World
2023-03-21
London police institutionally racist and sexist, major review finds
World
2023-03-21
London police institutionally racist and sexist, major review finds
0
World
2023-03-20
Venezuelan police arrest mayor, judges, public official for corruption - state TV
World
2023-03-20
Venezuelan police arrest mayor, judges, public official for corruption - state TV
0
World
2023-03-20
EU to impose further sanctions on Iran for human rights violations -Germany
World
2023-03-20
EU to impose further sanctions on Iran for human rights violations -Germany
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:21
Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
World
11:21
Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground
0
World
10:18
OPEC+ likely to stick to its guns despite price slump, delegates say
World
10:18
OPEC+ likely to stick to its guns despite price slump, delegates say
0
World
10:18
Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad
World
10:18
Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:31
GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more
Variety
10:31
GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more
0
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
0
World
06:04
At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
World
06:04
At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
3
Lebanon News
06:47
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
Lebanon News
06:47
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
4
Lebanon News
06:18
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
Lebanon News
06:18
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
5
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
6
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
7
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
02:45
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Press Highlights
02:45
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store