US FDA expands use of Regeneron's cholesterol drug in young children

World
2023-03-22 | 08:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US FDA expands use of Regeneron&#39;s cholesterol drug in young children
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US FDA expands use of Regeneron's cholesterol drug in young children

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O) said on Wednesday the US Food and Drug Administration had approved the expanded use of its drug in children aged 5 to 11 to treat an ultra-rare disease that causes high cholesterol levels.

The drug, Evkeeza, is already approved as an additional treatment, along with other lipid-lowering therapies, for patients aged 12 years and older with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).

HoFH is an inherited condition that affects about 1,300 people in the United States.

The expanded approval makes the drug the first to treat kids with the condition who are less than 10 years old.

The list price of the drug varies by patient weight, and is expected to be roughly $450,000 per year on average, Regeneron had said in 2021.

Reuters 
 

World

US

FDA

Regeneron

Cholesterol

Drug

LBCI Next
US Senator Warren urges FTC to review CVS-Oak Street deals - Bloomberg News
Volkswagen: industrial electricity in Europe should cost under 7 cents per KWh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-11

US FDA approves Acadia's genetic Rett syndrome drug

LBCI
World
2023-03-15

US to impose inflation fines on first set of drugs, lowering costs

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

Bristol Myers, Pfizer, AbbVie drugs likely to face US price negotiation

LBCI
World
2023-03-10

US FDA approves Pfizer's pain-relief nasal spray for migraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:21

Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground

LBCI
World
10:18

OPEC+ likely to stick to its guns despite price slump, delegates say

LBCI
World
10:18

Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:31

GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
World
06:04

At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:57

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:33

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
Middle East
04:17

Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app