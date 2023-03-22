Indian government proposes to sell up to 3.5% stake in HAL

2023-03-22
Indian government proposes to sell up to 3.5% stake in HAL
Indian government proposes to sell up to 3.5% stake in HAL

Indian government is planning to sell up to 3.5% stake in aerospace and defense company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HIAE.NS), according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The stake sale would be valued at 28.67 billion Indian rupees ($347.05 million), based on a floor price of 2,450 rupees apiece.

($1 = 82.6100 Indian rupees)
 
 
 

