India's Vedanta says talk of stake sale baseless as shares drop 6%

World
2023-03-23 | 03:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
India&#39;s Vedanta says talk of stake sale baseless as shares drop 6%
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
India's Vedanta says talk of stake sale baseless as shares drop 6%

Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS) called talks of any stake sale in the mining major "untrue and baseless" on Thursday, after a media report said the tycoon was weighing selling less than 5% stake in the company.

Bloomberg News reported citing people familiar with the matter that Agarwal was studying options including selling a minority stake in Vedanta, as he looked to shrink his commodities business empire's massive debt load.

However, a Vedanta spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters that "any talk of stake sale in Vedanta Ltd is untrue and baseless."

A 5% stake in $12.3 billion Vedanta would be worth some $615 million, according to Reuters calculations.

Shares of Vedanta fell as much as 6.3% on Thursday after the report to their lowest since early March before cutting some losses.

A stake sale in Vedanta is a last resort for Agarwal and will only be considered if other fundraising options fail, according to the report.

Vedanta Resources, the majority shareholder of Vedanta Ltd, has been looking to cut its debt through a $3 billion zinc asset sale to Hindustan Zinc (HZNC.NS) but has faced stiff opposition from the Indian government, which owns a stake in Hindustan Zinc.

Last month, Vedanta Resources said it had slashed net debt by $2 billion in the past 11 months, with plans to cut it further, seeking to allay concerns after S&P Global Ratings raised doubts about the group's financial health.



Reuters
 

World

India

Vedanta

Stake

Sale

Shares

Drop

Company

Baseless

LBCI Next
End to Taiwan ties nears as Honduras foreign minister goes to China
Japan Airlines and Boeing reach deal for 21 737 MAX jets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:28

Indian government proposes to sell up to 3.5% stake in HAL

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Indian shares end higher ahead of key Fed rate decision

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-08

Indian fintech unicorn Slice acquires stake in a bank

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-03

Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6 percent

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:02

EU, Germany edge towards solution on combustion engine row

LBCI
World
07:57

European bank shares fall as crisis leaves mark

LBCI
World
07:39

Russian leaders should be tried in absentia for aggression in Ukraine -Kyiv official

LBCI
Middle East
07:36

China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-03-07

NBA roundup: 7/3/23

LBCI
Variety
07:22

Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts

LBCI
Variety
07:15

Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights

LBCI
World
07:00

Toshiba board accepts Japan Industrial Partners buyout proposal –source

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app