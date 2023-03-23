News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Crowds swarm Art Basel Hong Kong as galleries report sales bonanza
World
2023-03-23 | 07:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Crowds swarm Art Basel Hong Kong as galleries report sales bonanza
Thousands of people thronged on Thursday into Art Basel Hong Kong, one of Asia's largest contemporary art fairs, to view large-scale installations from hanging money trees to a pumpkin 8 feet (2.4 m) tall.
Participating galleries reported bumper sales.
The annual fair, which also has editions in Basel, Paris, and Miami Beach, will run from March 23 to 25. The 2023 event is the first in four years to be held in full, after 2020's was cancelled and the next two mostly put on line.
Large queues of people, most not wearing masks, were seen entering the venue. Art Basel Hong Kong is one of the first big events the city has held since dropping its COVID-19 mask mandate this month.
Many galleries at the fair said the reopening of the border with mainland China in January had helped boost business after three years of COVID closures.
Aimee Man, a sales director at Peres Projects, said 70% of that gallery's art pieces had been sold in the pre-selling session before the fair.
"We are just really excited to be back after almost four years. And this year is really different, because the borders are reopening."
City authorities are welcoming the art fair as they try to reinvigorate the economy and promote Hong Kong as a vibrant cultural hub.
The city is also hosting two financial summits this week, followed next month by the Rugby Sevens three-day tournament and music festival Creamfields.
Li Danqing, senior international partner at LGDR gallery, said things were returning to normal. People were more informed about the artwork but still a bit cautious, because of the strife in the banking industry, she said.
"Everyone is more cautious but making wiser and better decision in terms of buying," she said.
Popular artworks include Yayoi Kusama's "Pumpkin" - a yellow and black polka-dotted sculpture - and a hanging installation made up of 13 twisted plants known as money trees. The latter aimed at alluding to peoples' communal experience of lockdown during COVID.
Teresa Choi, a visitor from Macau, said Hong Kong was much busier than during COVID times.
"Hong Kong has always been the international financial hub for Asia … Travelers are regaining their confidence about Hong Kong and the economy and want to come."
Reuters
World
Variety
Crowd
Contemporary
Art
Basel
Hong Kong
Galleries
Sales
Installations
Next
Rupee logs best day in three weeks on rising bets of Fed pause
Central bank tests spur global instant payment hopes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-07
Salesforce to add ChatGPT to Slack as part of OpenAI partnership
Variety
2023-03-07
Salesforce to add ChatGPT to Slack as part of OpenAI partnership
0
Variety
2023-01-24
Logitech quarterly sales fall 22 percent as slowdown fears bite
Variety
2023-01-24
Logitech quarterly sales fall 22 percent as slowdown fears bite
0
Lebanon News
12:37
MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:37
MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon
0
Variety
10:31
AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon
Variety
10:31
AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
0
World
11:50
Chinese-Russian collaboration on the rise: A look at the “Power of Siberia” pipeline and beyond
World
11:50
Chinese-Russian collaboration on the rise: A look at the “Power of Siberia” pipeline and beyond
0
World
10:37
French unrest impacts King Charles III’s trip
World
10:37
French unrest impacts King Charles III’s trip
0
World
10:20
Biden administration adds 14 Chinese entities to unverified list
World
10:20
Biden administration adds 14 Chinese entities to unverified list
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-23
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
2023-02-23
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
0
Middle East
07:39
Turkey's cenbank holds rate at 8.5 percent, to maintain support
Middle East
07:39
Turkey's cenbank holds rate at 8.5 percent, to maintain support
0
Middle East
2023-02-08
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500: deadliest in decade
Middle East
2023-02-08
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500: deadliest in decade
0
Middle East
07:36
China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone
Middle East
07:36
China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
2
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
3
Lebanon News
09:25
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
Lebanon News
09:25
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
4
Middle East
10:12
Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to reopen embassies
Middle East
10:12
Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to reopen embassies
5
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
6
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
8
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store