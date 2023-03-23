Crowds swarm Art Basel Hong Kong as galleries report sales bonanza

World
2023-03-23 | 07:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Crowds swarm Art Basel Hong Kong as galleries report sales bonanza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Crowds swarm Art Basel Hong Kong as galleries report sales bonanza

Thousands of people thronged on Thursday into Art Basel Hong Kong, one of Asia's largest contemporary art fairs, to view large-scale installations from hanging money trees to a pumpkin 8 feet (2.4 m) tall.

Participating galleries reported bumper sales.

The annual fair, which also has editions in Basel, Paris, and Miami Beach, will run from March 23 to 25. The 2023 event is the first in four years to be held in full, after 2020's was cancelled and the next two mostly put on line.

Large queues of people, most not wearing masks, were seen entering the venue. Art Basel Hong Kong is one of the first big events the city has held since dropping its COVID-19 mask mandate this month.

Many galleries at the fair said the reopening of the border with mainland China in January had helped boost business after three years of COVID closures.

Aimee Man, a sales director at Peres Projects, said 70% of that gallery's art pieces had been sold in the pre-selling session before the fair.

"We are just really excited to be back after almost four years. And this year is really different, because the borders are reopening."

City authorities are welcoming the art fair as they try to reinvigorate the economy and promote Hong Kong as a vibrant cultural hub.

The city is also hosting two financial summits this week, followed next month by the Rugby Sevens three-day tournament and music festival Creamfields.

Li Danqing, senior international partner at LGDR gallery, said things were returning to normal. People were more informed about the artwork but still a bit cautious, because of the strife in the banking industry, she said.

"Everyone is more cautious but making wiser and better decision in terms of buying," she said.

Popular artworks include Yayoi Kusama's "Pumpkin" - a yellow and black polka-dotted sculpture - and a hanging installation made up of 13 twisted plants known as money trees. The latter aimed at alluding to peoples' communal experience of lockdown during COVID.

Teresa Choi, a visitor from Macau, said Hong Kong was much busier than during COVID times.

"Hong Kong has always been the international financial hub for Asia … Travelers are regaining their confidence about Hong Kong and the economy and want to come."
 
 
 
 

World

Variety

Crowd

Contemporary

Art

Basel

Hong Kong

Galleries

Sales

Installations

LBCI Next
Rupee logs best day in three weeks on rising bets of Fed pause
Central bank tests spur global instant payment hopes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-07

Salesforce to add ChatGPT to Slack as part of OpenAI partnership

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-24

Logitech quarterly sales fall 22 percent as slowdown fears bite

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
10:31

AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:05

US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing

LBCI
World
11:50

Chinese-Russian collaboration on the rise: A look at the “Power of Siberia” pipeline and beyond

LBCI
World
10:37

French unrest impacts King Charles III’s trip

LBCI
World
10:20

Biden administration adds 14 Chinese entities to unverified list

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-23

What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?

LBCI
Middle East
07:39

Turkey's cenbank holds rate at 8.5 percent, to maintain support

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500: deadliest in decade

LBCI
Middle East
07:36

China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app