UN Libya envoy points to 'alternatives' if political bodies duck electoral pact

World
2023-03-25 | 06:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UN Libya envoy points to &#39;alternatives&#39; if political bodies duck electoral pact
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
UN Libya envoy points to 'alternatives' if political bodies duck electoral pact

If Libya's legislative bodies are unable to agree on electoral laws in a timely manner "we will look at what alternative we will find", the UN Libya envoy said on Friday, indicating he would not accept moves to derail a march to elections.

Envoy Abdoulaye Bathily is seeking to break Libya's long internal stalemate with an election this year to replace transitional political bodies that have long outlived their mandates.

He announced a new initiative last month to speed up the political process, prompting the two legislative bodies, the House of Representatives (HoR) and the High State Council (HSC), to set up a committee to look at electoral laws.

"They have to deliver on this in a timely manner," he told Reuters in an interview on Friday from Tripoli.

Many Libyans remain skeptical that the two bodies are negotiating in good faith after years of endless talks and transitional arrangements that have always allowed them to retain positions of power.

A previous attempt to hold an election in December 2021 fell apart because of disputes over the rules, including the eligibility of each of the main candidates.

Bathily earlier this month said the legislative bodies' committee would have to approve clear electoral laws in June in order for a national vote to go ahead this year.

"Of course if they don't do it, they will be accountable to the Libyan people, to the international community, to the regional leaders who are supporting them in this process," he added.

When asked what alternatives he was considering if they did not follow through, Bathily said: "We will talk about that when the time comes."

Libya has had little peace since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 and it split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions. The last major bout of fighting ended with a ceasefire in 2020 but there has been no move to a lasting political solution.

Bathily acknowledged that many Libyans "have shown their skepticism about the capacity or the goodwill of the HoR and HSC to deliver on their mandate", adding "this cannot be just another twist in the musical chairs".

He pointed to the HoR having been elected in 2014 for a term of only 18 months, saying "we cannot see an open-ended legitimacy that doesn't exist anywhere in the world, where the parliament is elected in an open-ended manner for an endless term".

The HSC itself emerged from the members of an earlier transitional parliament elected in 2012 and was created through a 2015 political agreement.

Bathily said the high-level steering panel he announced last month to enable elections would not function as "a physical kind of meeting where all the stakeholders will come together".

Instead, it will involve him shuttling between different political, security and civil society groups and representatives.

Many Libyans are also doubtful about any election in a country where most territory is controlled by armed factions that may back or oppose particular candidates even if the political bodies can agree to rules.

Bathily said there could not be "free and fair elections under the current fragmentation of the security apparatus" but said the UN Libya mission was working with armed factions and others to reach agreement on how a vote could take place.

Meetings last week in Tunis and next week in Tripoli will bring together figures from all the regions concerned, he said, in a dialogue "to be engaged in a process where elections will be secure".

 
 

World

UN

Libya

Envoy

Political

Electoral

Pact

Politics

Laws

Alternative

Elections

LBCI Next
First major fire of year destroys 3,000 hectares in Spain
Investors urge European chemical makers to take action on emissions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-27

UN Libya envoy to launch new effort to break stalemate

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

French unrest impacts King Charles III’s trip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-23

Lebanese parliament divided on funding municipal elections without a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22

Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:49

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia attacks along Ukraine front

LBCI
World
07:38

Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools - Bloomberg News

LBCI
World
07:30

Gold miners help lift Toronto market to weekly gain

LBCI
World
06:55

India's disqualified Gandhi says he will not stop asking Modi questions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

LBCI will transition to GMT+3 daylight saving time as of midnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-30

Lebanese MPs convene meetings in DC

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-19

Majority of Christian MPs expected to attend prayer gathering with concerns over political discussions looming

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21

Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:56

Banking under attack: A closer look at the possible motives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lost in time: Exploring the history and varied practices of daylight saving time

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

LBCI will transition to GMT+3 daylight saving time as of midnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

PM Mikati hosts Assistant Secretary of State Leaf, US Ambassador Shea

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Contractors providing foodstuff to stop delivering food to prisons

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app