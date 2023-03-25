Peru may tap capital markets this year to better manage debt

World
2023-03-25 | 06:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Peru may tap capital markets this year to better manage debt
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Peru may tap capital markets this year to better manage debt

Peru's government expressed qualified interest in tapping the international bond market later this year in a bid to better manage liabilities, Economy Minister Alex Contreras said on Friday.

The government might turn to capital markets during the first semester of this year if opportunities exist, the economy chief said during a news conference.

The minister also forecast what he described as a "moderate" economic expansion in March, and then 4% growth in April.

The Andean nation's central bank estimated earlier on Friday lower economic growth this year due to the impact of months-long social unrest and torrential rains earlier this month.

On Thursday, officials announced that the government will spend more than $1 billion on climate and weather measures, in a bid to contain adverse impacts from climate change and El Niño-related weather events.



Reuters
 

World

Peru

Capital

Markets

Manage

Debt

Economy

LBCI Next
India's disqualified Gandhi says he will not stop asking Modi questions
Italy to hand Monte dei Paschi CEO Lovaglio new mandate – sources
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20

Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers

LBCI
World
2023-03-14

Asset management firm Baron Capital bought Charles Schwab shares – CNBC

LBCI
World
2023-01-13

Thousands march in Peru capital demanding president step down

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:49

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia attacks along Ukraine front

LBCI
World
07:38

Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools - Bloomberg News

LBCI
World
07:30

Gold miners help lift Toronto market to weekly gain

LBCI
World
06:55

India's disqualified Gandhi says he will not stop asking Modi questions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Lebanon finishes 1st in UN Big Data Hackathon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14

Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

TikTok CEO testifies before Congress

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:56

Banking under attack: A closer look at the possible motives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lost in time: Exploring the history and varied practices of daylight saving time

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

LBCI will transition to GMT+3 daylight saving time as of midnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

PM Mikati hosts Assistant Secretary of State Leaf, US Ambassador Shea

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Contractors providing foodstuff to stop delivering food to prisons

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app